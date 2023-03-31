ScottHall.co Releases Guide on Crypto Tax Software Programs for Small Businesses

Digital content marketing consultancy ScottHall.co has published a new guide detailing the top five cryptocurrency tax software programs for small businesses. The report is intended to help businesses that accept cryptocurrency better understand their tax liability.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2023) – ScottHall.co’s recently published guide allows entrepreneurs to find ways to responsibly and efficiently document their crypto trades and staking activity so that their records will match those of government agencies that analyze trading activity and capital gains on public ledgers.

The insights contained in from ScottHall.co’s latest report are intended to help business owners choose the software provider that best works for their business situation. With crypto tax software programs, small business owners can easily and quickly organize their crypto trading records to account for their taxes, freeing up more time to focus on other aspects of their business and on their day-to-day operations.

According to the guide, it’s especially important for small businesses that trade in cryptocurrencies to understand their tax obligations because crypto exchanges increasingly require KYC (“Know Your Customer”) rules. KYC means customers need to provide proof of identity, such as an ID card, facial verification, or document verification, to trade on a crypto exchange. As financial fraud has been on the rise, so has the enforcement of KYC.

The report also reviews five of the cryptocurrency tax software programs designed specifically for small business owners, focusing on the distinctive features of each software program to help users optimize their time, accommodate different blockchains and exchanges, meet specific requirements like KYC, and even legally reduce their tax burden.

Scott Hall, founder of ScottHall.co, says, “You can use these recommendations for the top cryptocurrency tax software for small businesses which can be a great asset for any small business owner. Taking the pain and hassle out of filing taxes, it helps streamline processes, keep track of accounts, save you time and money, and provide the assurance that you’re filing your taxes accurately.”

Interested parties can find more information about these cryptocurrency tax software programs at https://scotthall.co/the-top-5-cryptocurrency-tax-software-for-small-businesses/.

