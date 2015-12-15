scPharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22

Management to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that scPharmaceuticals management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 and provide a business update.

Participants should dial 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) with the conference code 13736270.

To access the new Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

The live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Taudvin

scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6706

[email protected]

Investors:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7578

[email protected]