SecurityScorecard Delivers Market-First Security Ratings Score Guarantee

Security Ratings Leader Offers Its Customers Peace of Mind with Professional Services-Backed Guarantee

March 28–NEW YORK–SecurityScorecard, the global security ratings leader today announced Score Guarantee, the industry’s first services-backed security ratings guarantee. Score Guarantee demonstrates the direct correlation between SecurityScorecard’s cybersecurity ratings and security efficacy, by providing customers that maintain an ‘A’ rating and meet other minimal requirements, with complimentary Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services in the event of a breach.

“Unlike other vendors, SecurityScorecard fully stands behind the accuracy of its ratings and as the most accurate and transparent security ratings company, this was an easy next step,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. “Trust is built on transparency, and customers deserve more accountability and greater peace of mind from security vendors in the face of today’s evolving threats. That’s why we created Score Guarantee.”

The dramatic increase in ransomware attacks led to record high loss ratios of 67% for insurance carriers. Insurers responded by reducing available coverage leaving customers to pay out-of-pocket costs for cyber incident damages, either through insurance retentions, deductibles, or co-insurance. SecurityScorecard’s Score Guarantee offsets the retention or deductible costs not covered by insurance, complementing an organization’s cyber insurance coverage by offering aid with one of the industry’s leading DFIR and third-party risk management consulting teams

SecurityScorecard research shows organizations that receive an ‘A’ rating are 7.7x less likely to suffer a cyber incident than F-rated organizations. By registering for the guarantee, customers that achieve and maintain an A grade on SecurityScorecard’s ratings platform can trust that their organization’s cyber resilience will be significantly enhanced.

“Some battles shouldn’t be fought alone, and when a breach occurs organizations need a trusted advisor that equips them with the insights needed to make important risk decisions and improve cyber resiliency,” said Craig Robinson, research vice president, IDC Security Services. “Having a program that links a rating of an organization’s cyber resilience posture with an offer to respond to events is enticing.”

For more information about SecurityScorecard’s Score Guarantee and eligibility requirements, please visit: https://securityscorecard.com/product/score-guarantee/

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. SecurityScorecard is listed as a free cyber tool and service as listed by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Derek Delano

SecurityScorecard

[email protected]

(646) 457-4513