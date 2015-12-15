Sharbi Introduces Innovative Crypto Project with USDC Incentives and Robust Community Engagement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2023) – Sharbi, an emerging cryptocurrency project, has announced the launch of its unique tokenomics that provides USDC on every trading transaction, along with a renounced CA and locked liquidity.

Sharbi

Since its inception, Sharbi has distributed over $335,000 in USDC. The company’s strong leadership, led by accomplished leaders with connections to influential industry figures, has helped Sharbi gain recognition and establish partnerships with other players in the crypto space.

Sharbi’s community consists of active and engaged members who contribute talents in various ways. These include the production of hip-hop songs, meme creation, video creation, hosting spaces for the community, design consulting, and participation in raids and marketing for Sharbi. This engagement helps to build a strong sense of community ownership and camaraderie in the project.

Furthermore, the support of a strong base of whales is another positive aspect of Sharbi.

With new developments, Sharbi aims to offer effective marketing approaches that involve constant innovation and the regular release of updates. This demonstrates a willingness to adapt and evolve with the rapidly changing crypto landscape.

The prospect of incorporation with different chains generates excitement among the community, as demonstrated by the enthusiasm surrounding Sharbi’s recent integration with the Ethereum chain and the anticipation of the upcoming Shibarium integration.

Consequently, to purchase SHARBI tokens, traders can follow a straightforward process involving bridging ETH from the Ethereum network to the Arbitrum network and then utilizing a decentralized exchange like Uniswap or Sushiswap to swap ETH for SHARBI. The first step for users is to download Metamask or Trustwallet onto a browser or mobile device and then incorporate the Arbitrum network into the Metamask wallet.

Following this, users can send ETH to the Metamask or Trustwallet, and subsequently, use a bridge to transfer funds from Ethereum to Arbitrum. Once the funds have been transferred to the Arbitrum network, investors can then connect to Uniswap or Sushiswap and trade ETH for SHARBI tokens by inputting the SHARBI contract address and setting the slippage. Finally, investors must approve the transaction in the Metamask wallet while being mindful of avoiding fraudulent websites and contact addresses.

About the Company – Sharbi

Sharbi is a community-driven, multi-chain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum and Eth, with a mission to provide ongoing USDC to holders and the power of decentralized web3 community forging the path forward.

For further details, potential clients can learn more about Sharbi and its unique approach to cryptocurrency, please visit the Sharbi website at https://sharbi.net.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SharbiToken

Telegram: https://t.me/SharbiPortal

Media Contact:

Company: Sharbi

Contact Person: Janise Medina

Address: Dubai, UAE

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://sharbi.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158550