Sharechest(TM) Inc. Partners with ImportCredit Africa with the Activation of the Sharechest(TM) Connector to Accelerate Corporate Growth and Service Offering

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2023) – SharechestTMInc. is pleased to welcome ImportCredit Africa to the growing network of companies for the Sharechest Connector. With the installation of the SharechestTM Connector, ImportCredit Africa is streamlining their corporate growth through direct investor relationship management with Sharechest’s revolutionary technology.

About Import Credit Africa

ImportCredit Africa is Africa’s 1st digital B2B marketplace connecting African Importers with foreign sellers of goods, logistics service providers, financing and payment solutions.

ImportCredit Africa simplifies cross-border trade transactions by enabling merchants, trade financiers, logistics service providers, banks, payment solutions providers, and other participants to all transact off the same secure software thereby bringing about seamless operational and communication flow. The company is removing the lag-time involved with third party by decentralizing information sharing.

ImportCredit Africa’s vision is to be the global go-to-platform for merchants, trade financiers, logistics service providers, and payment services providers looking to connect and do business together.

By providing a user-friendly, reliable, and secure platform, thanks to blockchain/DeFI technologies, ImportCredit Africa can help users save time and resources and focus on growing their businesses.

ImportCredit Africa is simplifying the process of connecting trade partners across the globe by streamlining the process of finding and onboarding new trade partners for industry players in a digitized manner, completely removing the old traditional ways of conducting cross-border transactions.

ImportCredit Africa makes it easy and seamless for foreign sellers located outside of Africa to enter the African market in a cost-effective and low risks manner. The company assists African buyers to locate credible foreign sellers and legitimate foreign trade partners thereby enabling buyers to have quick and cheaper access to short and long-term credit lines.

ImportCredit Africa makes it simple for sellers and buyers to negotiate, agree and execute trade transactions based on their own peculiarities and their best payment terms. With ImportCredit, users are able to escape foreign exchange challenges associated with cross-border transactions, work with global trading partners and achieve much more.

For more information about ImportCredit Africa, please visit their website https://importcredit.africa/ send a mail to: [email protected] or connect with Gbenga Olomola, CEO on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gbenga-olomola-26b704201

Connect now at https://connector.sharechest.io/index.html?companyId=58c97d7d-0746-4975-8579-2772d086f494?hostName=importcredit.africa&justShowScreens=true

About SharechestTM Inc.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates onto the company’s existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company’s brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company’s website.

For further information about Sharechest™ Inc. and becoming one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io

