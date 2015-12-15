Shark Vacuum Sales & Deals List (March 2023) Tracked by Deal Stripe
A review of the latest Shark vacuum deals and sales for March 2023, including the latest offers on upright, cordless stick, and robot vacuums
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our review of the best Shark vacuum sales and deals for March 2023, including savings on Shark upright vacuums, self-emptying robot vacuums (EZ, AI, IQ, and ION), and Vertex cordless vacuum. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Shark vacuums are popular among consumers for their powerful suction and versatile cleaning capabilities. The brand has a wide range of models to choose from, each designed for specific cleaning needs. These include corded, cordless stick, upright, and robot vacuum models.
One of the standout features of Shark vacuums is their Lift-Away technology. With this feature, users can detach the canister from the main body of the vacuum, making it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas like stairs and upholstery. Additionally, many Shark models come with HEPA filters, which capture 99.9% of dust and allergens, making them a great choice for those with allergies or asthma.
Another reason consumers are drawn to Shark vacuums is their affordability. While some high-end vacuum brands can cost upwards of $1,000, Shark vacuums typically range from $100-$400, making them a more accessible option for many households.
Overall, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, Shark is a brand worth considering. With powerful suction, versatile cleaning options, and affordable pricing, it’s no wonder why they’re a top choice for many consumers.
