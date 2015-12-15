SIG Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2023 Procurement Technology Summit

Leaders from Citi, ZipHQ, VNDLY and others to speak on innovation, organizational brilliance and best-in-class technology solutions across sourcing and procurement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and third-party risk professionals, today announced the keynote programs and agenda for its upcoming Procurement Technology Summit in Amelia Island, Florida from April 16-19, 2023. The four-day networking event will offer industry leaders across sourcing and procurement the opportunity to interact with the solutions shaping the industry, including AI, machine learning, robotics process automation and more.

This year’s Summit agenda includes keynotes from:

“Our members are leaders and innovators within their organizations, and the Procurement Technology Summit gives them the opportunity to discuss the technologies and trends shaping the industry with like-minded professionals,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “Having an immersive experience of the innovations that are driving the industry forward will help leaders keep pace with the evolution of technology, and drive better outcomes for their businesses.”

Curated social activities and destination experiences are available throughout the event, balancing informational sessions with opportunities for networking and exploration of Amelia Island. Buy-side attendees are invited to kick-off the conference with a Buy-side social, followed by a 10-Hole Par 3 Golf Tournament on the Executive Course at the Summit’s host hotel, Omni Amelia Island Golf Resort. Anyone not interested in playing has the option to explore Amelia Island on a Historic Tour.

The full Procurement Technology Summit agenda can be found here and registration to attend can be found here.

About SIG

SIG is the world’s largest and most trusted membership association for procurement and third-party risk professionals. Unlike other professional networks that sell first and educate later, SIG is singularly focused on helping members drive business value, all day, every day. More than 55,000 members, representing F500 and Global 1000 organizations trust SIG to certify, train, connect and educate their teams.

Powered by a membership that is 75% practitioners – the best practitioner-to-provider ratio of any procurement or risk association – SIG’s network, events and resources are unrivaled. SIG’s portfolio includes SIG University, a globally accredited certification and training program, and Future of Sourcing, a digital outlet offering unrivaled content and opinions from the next generation of industry decision makers and thought leaders.

Whether you are tackling an age-old problem or embarking on something new, our members have done it before and are ready to share. Join today to experience the SIG difference.

