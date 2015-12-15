SkySkopes’ Acquisition of LaSen Inc. Elevates Both Company’s Footprint in the Energy Industry

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – SkySkopes Holdings, the ownership group of SkySkopes, Inc: an aviation and geospatial company, has acquired LaSen, Inc: a leading aerial leak detection company for oil and gas pipelines. This addition strengthens both SkySkopes and LaSen’s operational capabilities, positioning them to deliver more value to the customers they serve.

The acquisition is a strategic move for SkySkopes Holdings as it expands its capabilities in providing high-quality, accurate data collection and geospatial solutions for its customer base.

“We’ve been leveraging LaSen’s technology within our helicopter services for a number of years and have achieved great success together,” said Cory Vinger, President of SkySkopes. “Now we’ll have the opportunity to bring LaSen’s technology, expertise and 20-year reputation into our family.”

LaSen’s ALPIS (Airborne LiDAR Pipeline Inspection System) is recognized as a breakthrough development in aerial leak detection by the Oil and Gas industry. SkySkopes success in Electric and Utility inspections will enable both companies to complement each other in providing the best solutions for customers.

“The LaSen team is very enthusiastic about blending our vision and talent with SkySkopes,” said LaSen President, Tim Goolsby. “Our corporate synergy will no doubt propel us to new heights of innovation while benefitting from the performance and safety of our customers as well as the public who depend on us.”

The combined strengths and experience will bring forth immediate value for both companies. Leveraging both companies’ unique skill sets and world-class equipment in the marketplace will have a direct benefit to customers by providing additional capabilities and skillsets.

LaSen’s Bell 206 Jet Ranger equipped with the industry-leading ALPIS, providing clients with best-in-class aerial leak detection.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9569/157193_6e1f1c2fa4f1c85e_001full.jpg

SkySkopes Bell 407GX equipped with advanced inspection and mapping sensor technology provides a variety of services for Electric Utilities.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9569/157193_6e1f1c2fa4f1c85e_002full.jpg

About LaSen

LaSen designs and flies the #1 airborne LiDAR leak detection system on the market. LaSen’s best-in-class combo of flight range and accuracy means it can survey up to 300 miles per day flying its can’t-miss technology. LaSen is the most efficient option available. The company’s proven remote sensing technology wins in three separate testing areas. www.lasen.com

About SkySkopes

As a leading force in geospatial innovation, SkySkopes is passionately dedicated to the safe and sustainable success of its clients. SkySkopes is equipped with industry leading geospatial solutions, the latest sensor technology, and agnostic data collection platforms required for making smart and sound decisions. The company’s mission is to help its clients increase operational efficiency, to continuously evolve advanced data management systems, and improve risk management for employees and the public they serve. www.skyskopes.com

Media Contact:

Dean Porter

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

www.skyskopes.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157193