SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

“The fourth quarter capped off another exceptional year for SmartStop,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. “Coming off of a record year of growth in 2021, which saw the highest level of same-store NOI growth in our Company’s history, we posted 16.5% same-store NOI growth in 2022. Likewise, our Managed REIT Platform continues to provide us with attractive returns, as assets under management for our two Managed REITs increased by approximately $287 million over the course of 2022 and fees increased by approximately 379%. These results and the value creation demonstrated in our updated NAV substantiate the investments we’ve made in our platform, technology and people. We are grateful for the remarkable team that’s worked tirelessly to build SmartStop to the company it is today.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.3 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $8.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.01, an improvement of $0.10 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $53.4 million, an increase of approximately $9.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and Operating Partnership (“OP”) unit holders), was approximately $15.8 million, an increase of approximately $0.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.14, a decrease of $0.02 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store revenues, expenses and net operating income (“NOI”) increased by 8.2%, 7.9% and 8.4%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store average physical occupancy decreased by 2.1% to 93.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $19.64, an increase of approximately $1.98 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $6.3 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $35.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net income per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.07, an improvement of $0.44, when compared to the same period in 2021.

Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $200.2 million, an increase of approximately $42.0 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders), was approximately $66.3 million, an increase of approximately $22.6 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.64, an increase of $0.15 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store revenues, expenses and NOI increased by 12.9%, 4.9% and 16.5%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store average physical occupancy decreased by 0.5% to 94.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $18.79, which represented an increase of approximately $2.33 when compared to the same period in 2021.

External Growth

During the quarter, the Company completed the development of a facility located in the town of Aurora in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the development of a facility located in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Managed REIT Platform Update

SmartStop serves as the sponsor of Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (“SSGT III”) and Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI” and together with SSGT III, the “Managed REITs”). SmartStop receives advisory fees and property management fees from the Managed REITs, which had a combined portfolio of 18 operating properties and approximately 13,700 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet at quarter end. During the quarter, assets under management for the Managed REITs increased by $67.9 million to approximately $378.9 million. Subsequent to year end, the combined portfolio owned by the Managed REITs increased by two properties.

Additionally, SmartStop periodically makes debt investments in the Managed REITs in the form of mezzanine loans and preferred limited partnership interests in the operating partnerships of the respective Managed REITs. As of December 31, 2022, there was $35.0 million outstanding on a mezzanine loan from SmartStop to the operating partnership of SST VI, and $17.5 million outstanding on a mezzanine loan from SmartStop to the operating partnership of SSGT III. Subsequent to December 31, 2022, on January 30, 2023, SST VI borrowed an additional $15.0 million on the SST VI Mezzanine Loan. Additionally, on January 30, 2023, SmartStop invested $15.0 million in preferred limited partnership interests in SST VI OP. On January 26, 2023, SSGT III fully repaid the $17.5 million outstanding principal on the SSGT III Mezzanine Loan, plus accrued interest.

Declared Distributions

On December 20, 2022, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of January 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on SmartStop’s books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on January 1, 2023 and ending January 31, 2023. On January 25, 2023, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of February 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on February 1, 2023 and ending February 28, 2023. On February 24, 2023, our board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of March 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on March 1, 2023 and ending March 31, 2023. Such distributions payable to each stockholder of record during a month will be paid the following month.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Self storage rental revenue $ 51,198,370 $ 42,306,574 $ 191,749,578 $ 150,610,337 Ancillary operating revenue 2,162,953 1,960,715 8,445,803 7,552,597 Managed REIT Platform revenue 1,941,762 1,713,910 7,819,216 6,322,970 Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs 1,114,011 1,028,454 4,628,497 4,278,667 Total revenues 56,417,096 47,009,653 212,643,094 168,764,571 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 15,710,535 12,711,216 58,437,110 48,127,657 Managed REIT Platform expenses 752,580 227,430 2,485,290 1,451,166 Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs 1,114,011 1,028,454 4,628,497 4,278,667 General and administrative 7,139,430 6,467,944 28,253,905 23,265,196 Depreciation 13,262,671 10,911,341 49,417,679 40,946,406 Intangible amortization expense 1,978,063 3,798,241 15,200,854 12,422,205 Acquisition expenses 107,325 386,755 888,009 934,838 Contingent earnout adjustment — 9,400,000 1,514,447 12,619,744 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships upon acquisition of control — — 2,049,682 8,389,573 Total operating expenses 40,064,615 44,931,381 162,875,473 152,435,452 Gain on equity interests upon acquisition — — 16,101,237 — Gain on sale of real estate — — — 178,631 Income (loss) from operations 16,352,481 2,078,272 65,868,858 16,507,750 Other income (expense): Interest expense (13,330,885 ) (8,062,969 ) (41,511,911 ) (33,383,604 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,393,475 ) (2,444,788 ) Other, net (1,033,792 ) (754,946 ) (848,805 ) (2,055,351 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 152,543 (270,013 ) 554,785 1,811,275 Net income (loss) 2,140,347 (7,009,656 ) 21,669,452 (19,564,718 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (319,562 ) 759,715 (2,847,572 ) 2,663,123 Less: Distributions to preferred stockholders (3,150,685 ) (3,150,685 ) (12,500,000 ) (12,500,000 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,329,900 ) $ (9,400,626 ) $ 6,321,880 $ (29,401,595 ) Net income (loss) per Class A & Class T share – basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.37 ) Net income (loss) per Class A & Class T share – diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – basic 88,701,852 76,707,037 83,857,222 71,454,798 Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – diluted 88,701,852 76,707,037 83,974,488 71,454,798 Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – basic 8,085,550 8,040,965 8,081,950 7,983,576 Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – diluted 8,085,550 8,040,965 8,081,950 7,983,576

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (attributable to common stockholders) $ (1,329,900 ) $ (9,400,626 ) $ 6,321,880 $ (29,401,595 ) Add: Depreciation of real estate 12,979,960 10,703,195 48,400,073 40,158,233 Amortization of real estate related intangible assets 1,905,164 3,557,310 14,628,068 11,030,316 Depreciation and amortization of real estate and intangible assets from unconsolidated entities 465,430 267,602 1,535,416 754,831 Deduct: Gain on deconsolidation — — — (169,533 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — — (178,631 ) Gain on equity interests upon acquisition (1) — — (16,101,237 ) — Adjustment for noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership (2) (1,765,123 ) (1,565,512 ) (5,279,214 ) (5,727,520 ) FFO (attributable to common stockholders) 12,255,531 3,561,969 49,504,986 16,466,101 Other Adjustments: Intangible amortization expense – contracts (3) 72,899 240,931 572,786 1,391,889 Acquisition expenses (4) 107,325 386,755 888,009 934,838 Acquisition expenses and foreign currency (gains) losses, net from unconsolidated entities 26,504 75,222 149,094 210,377 Casualty loss due to hurricane (5) 311,326 — 661,326 — Contingent earnout adjustment (6) — 9,400,000 1,514,447 12,619,744 Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships upon acquisition of control — — 2,049,682 8,389,573 Accretion of fair market value of secured debt 3,230 (18,598 ) (35,738 ) (110,942 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — — 2,393,475 2,444,788 Foreign currency and interest rate derivative (gains) losses, net (8) 806,835 255,970 75,030 366,849 Offering related expenses (9) 319,942 — 1,802,945 — Adjustment of deferred tax liabilities (3) (157,981 ) 194,819 (1,073,317 ) (2,025,869 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership (2) (171,341 ) (1,134,148 ) (1,017,068 ) (2,720,691 ) FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders) $ 13,574,270 $ 12,962,920 $ 57,485,657 $ 37,966,657

(1) This gain relates to recording the fair value of our preexisting equity interests in SSGT II as a result of our acquisition of control in the SSGT II Merger. (2) This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests. (3) These items represent the amortization, accretion, or adjustment of intangible assets or deferred tax liabilities. (4) This represents acquisition expenses associated with investments in real estate that were incurred prior to the acquisitions becoming probable and therefore not capitalized in accordance with our capitalization policy. (5) Such casualty losses relate to Hurricane Ian, which occurred in September 2022. (6) The contingent earnout adjustment represents the adjustment to the fair value during the period of the Class A-2 Units issued in connection with the self administration transaction. (7) The net loss associated with the extinguishment of debt includes prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, and other fees incurred. (8) This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for our derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to our foreign equity investments not classified as long term. (9) Such costs relate to our filing of an S-11 registration statement and our pursuit of a potential offering of our common stock. As this item is non-recurring and not a primary driver in our decision-making process, FFO is adjusted for its effect to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as a means of determining a comparable sustainable operating performance metric.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARES AND OP UNITS OUTSTANDING – DILUTED The following is a reconciliation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders), to FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders), for each of the periods presented below: Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FFO (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation: FFO (attributable to common stockholders) $ 12,255,531 $ 3,561,969 $ 49,504,986 $ 16,466,101 Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 246,111 (759,715 ) 2,536,297 (2,663,123 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (1) 1,765,123 1,565,512 5,279,214 5,727,520 FFO (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) $ 14,266,765 $ 4,367,766 $ 57,320,497 $ 19,530,498 FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation: FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders) $ 13,574,270 $ 12,962,920 $ 57,485,657 $ 37,966,657 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in our OP 246,111 (759,715 ) 2,536,297 (2,663,123 ) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests 1,936,464 2,699,660 6,296,282 8,448,211 FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders) $ 15,756,845 $ 14,902,865 $ 66,318,236 $ 43,751,745 Weighted average Class A & T shares outstanding – basic 96,787,402 84,748,002 91,939,172 79,438,374 Weighted average OP units outstanding 12,597,034 10,271,642 11,667,696 10,097,549 Weighted average other dilutive securities 567,910 489,477 510,121 284,820 Weighted average shares & OP units outstanding – diluted(2) 109,952,346 95,509,121 104,116,989 89,820,743 FFO, as adjusted per share & OP unit outstanding – diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.64 $ 0.49

(1) This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes all Class A Shares, Class T Shares and OP Units, as well as the dilutive effect on FFO and FFO, as adjusted of both unvested restricted stock and long term incentive plan units (both time-based units and performance based-units), and is calculated using the two-class, treasury stock or if-converted method, as applicable. The outstanding convertible preferred stock was excluded as the conversion of such shares was antidilutive to FFO and FFO, as adjusted. This excludes Class A-2 OP Units for the period prior to their conversion into Class A-1 OP Units, which was contingent on growth in assets under management or other contingent events.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Same-Store Facility Results – Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop’s same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2021, excluding three lease-up properties SmartStop owned as of January 1, 2021) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity. Same-Store Facilities Non Same-Store Facilities Total 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue (1) $ 35,767,259 $ 33,042,552 8.2 % $ 15,671,783 $ 9,497,072 N/M $ 51,439,042 $ 42,539,624 20.9 % Property operating expenses (2) 10,383,874 9,625,845 7.9 % 5,326,661 3,085,371 N/M 15,710,535 12,711,216 23.6 % Net operating income $ 25,383,385 $ 23,416,707 8.4 % $ 10,345,122 $ 6,411,701 N/M $ 35,728,507 $ 29,828,408 19.8 % Number of facilities 109 109 44 29 153 138 Rentable square feet (3) 8,036,285 8,034,200 3,758,445 2,546,600 11,794,730 10,580,800 Average physical occupancy (4) 93.3 % 95.4 % -2.1 % N/M N/M 92.7 % 94.0 % Annualized rent per occupied square foot (5) $ 19.64 $ 17.66 11.2 % N/M N/M $ 19.45 $ 17.70

N/M Not meaningful (1) Revenue includes rental revenue, certain ancillary revenue, administrative and late fees, and excludes Tenant Protection Program revenue. (2) Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses. (3) Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 1,016,000 square feet and 937,000 square feet as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 680,000 square feet. (4) Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period. (5) Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental income for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

SmartStop’s same-store revenue increased by approximately $2.7 million, or approximately 8.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to higher annualized rent per occupied square foot, partially offset by an approximately 2% decrease in average occupancy.

