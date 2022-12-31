SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company, announced its overall results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

“The fourth quarter capped off another exceptional year for SmartStop,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. “Coming off of a record year of growth in 2021, which saw the highest level of same-store NOI growth in our Company’s history, we posted 16.5% same-store NOI growth in 2022. Likewise, our Managed REIT Platform continues to provide us with attractive returns, as assets under management for our two Managed REITs increased by approximately $287 million over the course of 2022 and fees increased by approximately 379%. These results and the value creation demonstrated in our updated NAV substantiate the investments we’ve made in our platform, technology and people. We are grateful for the remarkable team that’s worked tirelessly to build SmartStop to the company it is today.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.3 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $8.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net loss per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.01, an improvement of $0.10 when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $53.4 million, an increase of approximately $9.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and Operating Partnership (“OP”) unit holders), was approximately $15.8 million, an increase of approximately $0.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.14, a decrease of $0.02 when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store revenues, expenses and net operating income (“NOI”) increased by 8.2%, 7.9% and 8.4%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store average physical occupancy decreased by 2.1% to 93.3% compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $19.64, an increase of approximately $1.98 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $6.3 million. This represents an improvement of approximately $35.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Net income per Class A and Class T shares (diluted) was $0.07, an improvement of $0.44, when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total self storage-related revenues were approximately $200.2 million, an increase of approximately $42.0 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP unit holders), was approximately $66.3 million, an increase of approximately $22.6 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO, as adjusted per share and OP unit outstanding – diluted was $0.64, an increase of $0.15 when compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store revenues, expenses and NOI increased by 12.9%, 4.9% and 16.5%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store average physical occupancy decreased by 0.5% to 94.6% compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same-store annualized rent per occupied square foot was approximately $18.79, which represented an increase of approximately $2.33 when compared to the same period in 2021.

External Growth

During the quarter, the Company completed the development of a facility located in the town of Aurora in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the development of a facility located in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Managed REIT Platform Update

SmartStop serves as the sponsor of Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (“SSGT III”) and Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI” and together with SSGT III, the “Managed REITs”). SmartStop receives advisory fees and property management fees from the Managed REITs, which had a combined portfolio of 18 operating properties and approximately 13,700 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet at quarter end. During the quarter, assets under management for the Managed REITs increased by $67.9 million to approximately $378.9 million. Subsequent to year end, the combined portfolio owned by the Managed REITs increased by two properties.

Additionally, SmartStop periodically makes debt investments in the Managed REITs in the form of mezzanine loans and preferred limited partnership interests in the operating partnerships of the respective Managed REITs. As of December 31, 2022, there was $35.0 million outstanding on a mezzanine loan from SmartStop to the operating partnership of SST VI, and $17.5 million outstanding on a mezzanine loan from SmartStop to the operating partnership of SSGT III. Subsequent to December 31, 2022, on January 30, 2023, SST VI borrowed an additional $15.0 million on the SST VI Mezzanine Loan. Additionally, on January 30, 2023, SmartStop invested $15.0 million in preferred limited partnership interests in SST VI OP. On January 26, 2023, SSGT III fully repaid the $17.5 million outstanding principal on the SSGT III Mezzanine Loan, plus accrued interest.

Declared Distributions

On December 20, 2022, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of January 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on SmartStop’s books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on January 1, 2023 and ending January 31, 2023. On January 25, 2023, SmartStop’s board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of February 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on February 1, 2023 and ending February 28, 2023. On February 24, 2023, our board of directors declared a distribution rate for the month of March 2023 of approximately $0.00164 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to Class A and Class T stockholders of record of such shares as shown on our books at the close of business on each day of the period commencing on March 1, 2023 and ending March 31, 2023. Such distributions payable to each stockholder of record during a month will be paid the following month.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land

 

$

420,522,591

 

 

$

397,508,081

 

Buildings

 

 

1,377,311,421

 

 

 

1,117,204,944

 

Site improvements

 

 

89,371,633

 

 

 

78,910,603

 

 

 

 

1,887,205,645

 

 

 

1,593,623,628

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(202,682,688

)

 

 

(155,926,875

)

 

 

 

1,684,522,957

 

 

 

1,437,696,753

 

Construction in process

 

 

4,490,926

 

 

 

1,799,004

 

Real estate facilities, net

 

 

1,689,013,883

 

 

 

1,439,495,757

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

39,486,588

 

 

 

37,254,226

 

Restricted cash

 

 

6,551,803

 

 

 

7,432,135

 

Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

 

28,522,082

 

 

 

18,943,284

 

Investments in and advances to Managed REITs

 

 

62,371,167

 

 

 

12,404,380

 

Other assets, net

 

 

34,131,543

 

 

 

15,423,508

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

15,553,303

 

 

 

14,337,820

 

Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

15,911,765

 

 

 

16,052,941

 

Goodwill

 

 

53,643,331

 

 

 

53,643,331

 

Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

2,031,922

 

 

 

3,305,394

 

Total assets

 

$

1,947,217,387

 

 

$

1,618,292,776

 

LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt, net

 

$

1,068,371,956

 

 

$

873,866,855

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

28,151,741

 

 

 

22,693,941

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

409,730

 

 

 

584,291

 

Distributions payable

 

 

9,324,453

 

 

 

8,360,420

 

Contingent earnout

 

 

 

 

 

30,000,000

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

6,205,620

 

 

 

7,719,098

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,112,463,500

 

 

 

943,224,605

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable common stock

 

 

76,578,073

 

 

 

71,334,675

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 shares

authorized; 200,000 and 200,000 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, with aggregate

liquidation preferences of $203,150,685 and $203,150,685 at

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

196,356,107

 

 

 

196,356,107

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares

authorized; 88,853,454 and 77,057,743 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

88,853

 

 

 

77,058

 

Class T common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares

authorized; 8,085,550 and 8,056,198 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

8,085

 

 

 

8,056

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

894,283,954

 

 

 

724,739,872

 

Distributions

 

 

(266,151,517

)

 

 

(210,964,464

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(164,524,595

)

 

 

(170,846,475

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

3,654,682

 

 

 

(279,975

)

Total SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity

 

 

467,359,462

 

 

 

342,734,072

 

Noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership

 

 

94,405,766

 

 

 

64,632,417

 

Other noncontrolling interests

 

 

54,479

 

 

 

10,900

 

Total noncontrolling interests

 

 

94,460,245

 

 

 

64,643,317

 

Total equity

 

 

561,819,707

 

 

 

407,377,389

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity and equity

 

$

1,947,217,387

 

 

$

1,618,292,776

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self storage rental revenue

 

$

51,198,370

 

 

$

42,306,574

 

 

$

191,749,578

 

 

$

150,610,337

 

Ancillary operating revenue

 

 

2,162,953

 

 

 

1,960,715

 

 

 

8,445,803

 

 

 

7,552,597

 

Managed REIT Platform revenue

 

 

1,941,762

 

 

 

1,713,910

 

 

 

7,819,216

 

 

 

6,322,970

 

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs

 

 

1,114,011

 

 

 

1,028,454

 

 

 

4,628,497

 

 

 

4,278,667

 

Total revenues

 

 

56,417,096

 

 

 

47,009,653

 

 

 

212,643,094

 

 

 

168,764,571

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses

 

 

15,710,535

 

 

 

12,711,216

 

 

 

58,437,110

 

 

 

48,127,657

 

Managed REIT Platform expenses

 

 

752,580

 

 

 

227,430

 

 

 

2,485,290

 

 

 

1,451,166

 

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs

 

 

1,114,011

 

 

 

1,028,454

 

 

 

4,628,497

 

 

 

4,278,667

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,139,430

 

 

 

6,467,944

 

 

 

28,253,905

 

 

 

23,265,196

 

Depreciation

 

 

13,262,671

 

 

 

10,911,341

 

 

 

49,417,679

 

 

 

40,946,406

 

Intangible amortization expense

 

 

1,978,063

 

 

 

3,798,241

 

 

 

15,200,854

 

 

 

12,422,205

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

107,325

 

 

 

386,755

 

 

 

888,009

 

 

 

934,838

 

Contingent earnout adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

9,400,000

 

 

 

1,514,447

 

 

 

12,619,744

 

Write-off of equity interest and preexisting

relationships upon acquisition of control

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,049,682

 

 

 

8,389,573

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

40,064,615

 

 

 

44,931,381

 

 

 

162,875,473

 

 

 

152,435,452

 

Gain on equity interests upon acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,101,237

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

178,631

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

16,352,481

 

 

 

2,078,272

 

 

 

65,868,858

 

 

 

16,507,750

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(13,330,885

)

 

 

(8,062,969

)

 

 

(41,511,911

)

 

 

(33,383,604

)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,393,475

)

 

 

(2,444,788

)

Other, net

 

 

(1,033,792

)

 

 

(754,946

)

 

 

(848,805

)

 

 

(2,055,351

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

152,543

 

 

 

(270,013

)

 

 

554,785

 

 

 

1,811,275

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

2,140,347

 

 

 

(7,009,656

)

 

 

21,669,452

 

 

 

(19,564,718

)

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

 

 

(319,562

)

 

 

759,715

 

 

 

(2,847,572

)

 

 

2,663,123

 

Less: Distributions to preferred stockholders

 

 

(3,150,685

)

 

 

(3,150,685

)

 

 

(12,500,000

)

 

 

(12,500,000

)

Net income (loss) attributable to SmartStop Self

Storage REIT, Inc. common stockholders

 

$

(1,329,900

)

 

$

(9,400,626

)

 

$

6,321,880

 

 

$

(29,401,595

)

Net income (loss) per Class A & Class T share – basic

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.37

)

Net income (loss) per Class A & Class T share – diluted

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.37

)

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – basic

 

 

88,701,852

 

 

 

76,707,037

 

 

 

83,857,222

 

 

 

71,454,798

 

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

88,701,852

 

 

 

76,707,037

 

 

 

83,974,488

 

 

 

71,454,798

 

Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – basic

 

 

8,085,550

 

 

 

8,040,965

 

 

 

8,081,950

 

 

 

7,983,576

 

Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

8,085,550

 

 

 

8,040,965

 

 

 

8,081,950

 

 

 

7,983,576

 

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE –

COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss) (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

(1,329,900

)

 

$

(9,400,626

)

 

$

6,321,880

 

 

$

(29,401,595

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of real estate

 

 

12,979,960

 

 

 

10,703,195

 

 

 

48,400,073

 

 

 

40,158,233

 

Amortization of real estate related intangible assets

 

 

1,905,164

 

 

 

3,557,310

 

 

 

14,628,068

 

 

 

11,030,316

 

Depreciation and amortization of real estate and intangible assets from unconsolidated

entities

 

 

465,430

 

 

 

267,602

 

 

 

1,535,416

 

 

 

754,831

 

Deduct:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on deconsolidation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(169,533

)

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(178,631

)

Gain on equity interests upon acquisition (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,101,237

)

 

 

 

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership (2)

 

 

(1,765,123

)

 

 

(1,565,512

)

 

 

(5,279,214

)

 

 

(5,727,520

)

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

 

 

12,255,531

 

 

 

3,561,969

 

 

 

49,504,986

 

 

 

16,466,101

 

Other Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization expense – contracts (3)

 

 

72,899

 

 

 

240,931

 

 

 

572,786

 

 

 

1,391,889

 

Acquisition expenses (4)

 

 

107,325

 

 

 

386,755

 

 

 

888,009

 

 

 

934,838

 

Acquisition expenses and foreign currency (gains) losses, net from unconsolidated entities

 

 

26,504

 

 

 

75,222

 

 

 

149,094

 

 

 

210,377

 

Casualty loss due to hurricane (5)

 

 

311,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

661,326

 

 

 

 

Contingent earnout adjustment (6)

 

 

 

 

 

9,400,000

 

 

 

1,514,447

 

 

 

12,619,744

 

Write-off of equity interest and preexisting relationships upon acquisition of control

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,049,682

 

 

 

8,389,573

 

Accretion of fair market value of secured debt

 

 

3,230

 

 

 

(18,598

)

 

 

(35,738

)

 

 

(110,942

)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt (7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,393,475

 

 

 

2,444,788

 

Foreign currency and interest rate derivative (gains) losses, net (8)

 

 

806,835

 

 

 

255,970

 

 

 

75,030

 

 

 

366,849

 

Offering related expenses (9)

 

 

319,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,802,945

 

 

 

 

Adjustment of deferred tax liabilities (3)

 

 

(157,981

)

 

 

194,819

 

 

 

(1,073,317

)

 

 

(2,025,869

)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership (2)

 

 

(171,341

)

 

 

(1,134,148

)

 

 

(1,017,068

)

 

 

(2,720,691

)

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

13,574,270

 

 

$

12,962,920

 

 

$

57,485,657

 

 

$

37,966,657

 

(1)

This gain relates to recording the fair value of our preexisting equity interests in SSGT II as a result of our acquisition of control in the SSGT II Merger.

(2)

This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests.

(3)

These items represent the amortization, accretion, or adjustment of intangible assets or deferred tax liabilities.

(4)

This represents acquisition expenses associated with investments in real estate that were incurred prior to the acquisitions becoming probable and therefore not capitalized in accordance with our capitalization policy.

(5)

Such casualty losses relate to Hurricane Ian, which occurred in September 2022.

(6)

The contingent earnout adjustment represents the adjustment to the fair value during the period of the Class A-2 Units issued in connection with the self administration transaction.

(7)

The net loss associated with the extinguishment of debt includes prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, and other fees incurred.

(8)

This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for our derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to our foreign equity investments not classified as long term.

(9)

Such costs relate to our filing of an S-11 registration statement and our pursuit of a potential offering of our common stock. As this item is non-recurring and not a primary driver in our decision-making process, FFO is adjusted for its effect to arrive at FFO, as adjusted, as a means of determining a comparable sustainable operating performance metric.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARES AND OP UNITS OUTSTANDING – DILUTED

 

The following is a reconciliation of FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders), to FFO and FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders), for each of the periods presented below:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

FFO (attributable to common stockholders

and OP unit holders) Calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)

 

$

12,255,531

 

 

$

3,561,969

 

 

$

49,504,986

 

 

$

16,466,101

 

Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests

 

 

246,111

 

 

 

(759,715

)

 

 

2,536,297

 

 

 

(2,663,123

)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests (1)

 

 

1,765,123

 

 

 

1,565,512

 

 

 

5,279,214

 

 

 

5,727,520

 

FFO (attributable to common stockholders and

OP unit holders)

 

$

14,266,765

 

 

$

4,367,766

 

 

$

57,320,497

 

 

$

19,530,498

 

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders and OP unit holders) Calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders)

 

$

13,574,270

 

 

$

12,962,920

 

 

$

57,485,657

 

 

$

37,966,657

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests in our OP

 

 

246,111

 

 

 

(759,715

)

 

 

2,536,297

 

 

 

(2,663,123

)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,936,464

 

 

 

2,699,660

 

 

 

6,296,282

 

 

 

8,448,211

 

FFO, as adjusted (attributable to common

stockholders and OP unit holders)

 

$

15,756,845

 

 

$

14,902,865

 

 

$

66,318,236

 

 

$

43,751,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Class A & T shares

outstanding – basic

 

 

96,787,402

 

 

 

84,748,002

 

 

 

91,939,172

 

 

 

79,438,374

 

Weighted average OP units outstanding

 

 

12,597,034

 

 

 

10,271,642

 

 

 

11,667,696

 

 

 

10,097,549

 

Weighted average other dilutive securities

 

 

567,910

 

 

 

489,477

 

 

 

510,121

 

 

 

284,820

 

Weighted average shares & OP units

outstanding – diluted(2)

 

 

109,952,346

 

 

 

95,509,121

 

 

 

104,116,989

 

 

 

89,820,743

 

FFO, as adjusted per share & OP unit

outstanding – diluted

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.49

 

(1)

This represents the portion of the above stated adjustments in the calculations of FFO and FFO, as adjusted, that are attributable to our noncontrolling interests.

(2)

Includes all Class A Shares, Class T Shares and OP Units, as well as the dilutive effect on FFO and FFO, as adjusted of both unvested restricted stock and long term incentive plan units (both time-based units and performance based-units), and is calculated using the two-class, treasury stock or if-converted method, as applicable. The outstanding convertible preferred stock was excluded as the conversion of such shares was antidilutive to FFO and FFO, as adjusted. This excludes Class A-2 OP Units for the period prior to their conversion into Class A-1 OP Units, which was contingent on growth in assets under management or other contingent events.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

 

Same-Store Facility Results – Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop’s same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2021, excluding three lease-up properties SmartStop owned as of January 1, 2021) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition, lease up, or development activity.

 

 

 

Same-Store Facilities

 

 

Non Same-Store Facilities

 

Total

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%

Change

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%

Change

 

Revenue (1)

 

$

35,767,259

 

 

$

33,042,552

 

 

 

8.2

%

 

$

15,671,783

 

 

$

9,497,072

 

 

N/M

 

$

51,439,042

 

 

$

42,539,624

 

 

 

20.9

%

Property

operating

expenses (2)

 

 

10,383,874

 

 

 

9,625,845

 

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

5,326,661

 

 

 

3,085,371

 

 

N/M

 

 

15,710,535

 

 

 

12,711,216

 

 

 

23.6

%

Net operating

income

 

$

25,383,385

 

 

$

23,416,707

 

 

 

8.4

%

 

$

10,345,122

 

 

$

6,411,701

 

 

N/M

 

$

35,728,507

 

 

$

29,828,408

 

 

 

19.8

%

Number of

facilities

 

 

109

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

 

Rentable

square feet (3)

 

 

8,036,285

 

 

 

8,034,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,758,445

 

 

 

2,546,600

 

 

 

 

 

11,794,730

 

 

 

10,580,800

 

 

 

 

 

Average

physical

occupancy (4)

 

 

93.3

%

 

 

95.4

%

 

 

-2.1

%

 

N/M

 

 

N/M

 

 

 

 

 

92.7

%

 

 

94.0

%

 

 

 

 

Annualized

rent per

occupied

square foot (5)

 

$

19.64

 

 

$

17.66

 

 

 

11.2

%

 

N/M

 

 

N/M

 

 

 

 

$

19.45

 

 

$

17.70

 

 

 

 

 

N/M Not meaningful
 

(1)

Revenue includes rental revenue, certain ancillary revenue, administrative and late fees, and excludes Tenant Protection Program revenue.

(2)

Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses.

(3)

Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 1,016,000 square feet and 937,000 square feet as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 680,000 square feet.

(4)

Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period.

(5)

Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental income for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

SmartStop’s same-store revenue increased by approximately $2.7 million, or approximately 8.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to higher annualized rent per occupied square foot, partially offset by an approximately 2% decrease in average occupancy.

Contacts

David Corak
VP of Corporate Finance

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

www.investors.smartstopselfstorage.com
[email protected]

 

 

