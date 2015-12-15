SnapLogic Announces Female Tech Leaders to Watch in 2023

Recognizing women in tech as part of International Women’s Day

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced its list of women in tech who are making a difference in the industry. Women in tech can be likened to unicorns, they’re disruptive, efficient, innovative, and while the number of them is growing, they’re still quite rare.

According to a report by The World Bank, women make up less than a third of the world’s workforce in technology-related fields. Additional studies show that the numbers declined temporality during the pandemic however are now rebounding.

On International Women’s Day, SnapLogic celebrates its team of bright female tech employees and the following remarkable women that it’s fortunate to call partners and customers who are revolutionizing the future of data.

Female tech leaders to watch in 2023:

Nisha Clark, CIO at Abano Healthcare

With over 20 years of experience leading technology teams for companies like TOWER, Vodafone, Mercury and Downer NZ, Abano Healthcare CIO Nisha Clark is a force to be reckoned with. Upholding an open-and-humanistic leadership style and a proven ability to take on significant challenges with ease, Clark leads the trans-Tasman Technology function to enable Abano to achieve its aspirations as a strategic enabler across all elements of the organization. Clark places a strong focus on improvement across the entire technology environment as well as supporting the business on a journey of growth.

With more than two decades of experience in information technology and business, Sunny Azadeh is a leader in driving technology innovation to enable scale with operational efficiency. She is a true powerhouse, revered for her cunning abilities to transform organizations into world-class technological leaders. An entrepreneur at heart, she also founded her own business intelligence startup and has held IT leadership roles at a number of software and services companies. Her extensive knowledge of how to innovate with these technologies enables her to repeatedly drive success for her clients.

Carrie Craig has an impressive track record of implementing successful technology solutions and driving business transformation. As the Director of Enterprise Business Applications at WD-40 Company, a global consumer products company, she has been instrumental in implementing an enterprise-wide digital transformation strategy. Her expertise in enterprise systems, project management, and change management has led to significant improvements in operational efficiency and business performance. Craig is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry and has actively promoted women in tech through mentorship and networking.

Jennifer Fite is one to watch in the tech space. With her innovative approach to technology and leadership skills and as the Lead Technical Architect at USAA, a financial services company, she has been responsible for driving digital transformation and data analytics strategies. Fite has a wealth of experience in technology and data management and has been recognized for her innovative solutions and exceptional leadership. A champion for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry, she is helping to forge a better path forward for women through mentorship and leadership.

Shyamala Chalakudi is a powerful force in the tech industry due to her exceptional leadership, technical expertise and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion. Formerly the founder and CEO of successful technology consulting firm 6YESS, she has not only broken barriers as a woman in a male-dominated industry but also paved the way for other women to succeed. Chalakudi has been a vocal advocate for equal representation of women and minorities in tech; and through her work, she has shown that it is possible to create a more inclusive and equitable industry. Her commitment to empowering women everywhere has made her a role model and a true pioneer in the field.

Nancy Mustachio is ‘one to watch’ with her extensive experience and notable achievements in the tech industry. As the Director of Enterprise Applications at Barnard College, she has spearheaded numerous innovative projects and initiatives aimed at advancing the use of technology in education, including the implementation of a comprehensive learning management system and the creation of a digital media center. In addition to her work at Barnard, Mustachio has been recognized for her contributions to the broader tech community through her involvement in organizations like EDUCAUSE and the Association for Computing Machinery along with her advocacy for diversity and inclusion in tech. Her leadership, expertise, and commitment to leveraging technology for social good make her a role model and inspiration for women in tech.

“International Women’s Day signifies an important time for companies to reinforce their commitment to women’s contributions and advancements,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. “At SnapLogic, women hold more than 30% of our technical and engineering roles globally, well above the industry average. We’re working to increase this number even more by fostering a work environment focused on inclusiveness, continuous career development, and a sense of community. The benefits to having more women on every team are clear — from enhancing innovation potential to highlighting key perspectives and amplifying overall business performance. Companies simply cannot afford to not have more women across their organizations.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

