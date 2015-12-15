SoftwareReviews Names Arcserve a Winner of the Data Quadrant Award

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, announced that SoftwareReviews published its 2022 Data Quadrant Awards and named Arcserve one of its winners.

Each year, SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which in aggregate results in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product—from the software users’ point of view.

Arcserve Backup received a Net Emotional Footprint of 74, with high scores for ease of administration and quality of features, including backup automation, file granular restore, and virtual machine backup.

Arcserve is laser-focused on helping its customers succeed through data resilience and certainty. Arcserve offers market-leading data protection, recovery, and immutable scale-out storage for all IT environments. These solutions eliminate the risk of downtime, improve the security and availability of systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership.

“We’re excited that SoftwareReviews has named Arcserve a winner of its annual Data Quadrant Award,” said Florian Malecki, executive vice president of marketing at Arcserve. “The high user satisfaction scores are validation from our partners and customers that we meet and exceed our commitment of providing best-in-class products to protect their most valuable business asset: their data.”

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking and categorization. The data published is collected from real end-users and meticulously verified.

To learn more about SoftwareReviews and software provider review surveys, visit SoftwareReviews.com.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

