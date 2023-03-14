Sofwave Medical to Participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from March 13-15, 2023.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Corporate update and one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click Here

About

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue and the short term improvement in the appearance of cellulite providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(212) 915-2578
[email protected]

