Sofwave™ Wins 2023 NewBeauty Award For Best Non-Invasive Cellulite Treatment

This year’s award is successive to last year’s recognition as NewBeauty’s winner for “Best in Latest Ultrasound” category

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, has been named this year’s NewBeauty Award winner for “Best Noninvasive Cellulite Treatment” category. The 13th Annual NewBeauty Awards tested more than 10,000 products and treatments in the last year with help from top doctors, experts and celebrities in choosing 399 products which stood out from the rest. This year’s award was a follow-up to Sofwave’s recognition in 2022 as NewBeauty’s winner for “Best Latest in Ultrasound” category.

“We are delighted to see Sofwave’s new indication for our latest game-changing ultrasound technology recognized by industry. To be voted best-in-class in an awards category two years in a row, amongst a field of over 10,000 products annually, is truly an honor,” said Louis Scafuri, CEO of Sofwave Medical. “Additionally, with over 50,000 pulse treatments conducted in 2022, we are proud to see both practitioners, patients and the media alike embrace SUPERB™ treatments. With this in mind, we are even more excited for what the new year will bring!”

Gilly Munavalli, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and participant in Sofwave’s cellulite clinical trials noted, “Sofwave has proven to be successful in the treatment of cellulite. Sofwave generates high-frequency ultrasonic pulses that elevate the temperature in the dermis layer in order to cause controlled isolated areas of thermal damage. The healing process that follows generates the growth of elastin and collagen fibers, which cause the skin to tighten and improve skin laxity, which leads to the improvement of the appearance of cellulite.”

For a complete list of NewBeauty’s 2023 Awards Winners please visit: LINK.

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared head to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lift the eyebrow, and lift lax submental (beneath the chin) and neck tissue; which can also affect the appearance of lax tissue in the submental and neck regions and for short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

Contact: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

[email protected]