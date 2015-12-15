The arbitration experts at Soreide Law Group (1-888-760-6552) have announced updates to their all-costs-advanced representation service in response to new industry data, with a special focus on the FINRA arbitration process.

Pompano Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2023) – Soreide Law Group is expanding its legal representation to those impacted by broker fraud or a selection of other financial crimes in response to a recent increase in fraud among Florida brokers. They are now serving new areas including Miami, which is ranked #1 in the state in terms of fraud reported.

Soreide Law Group Announces Q1 2023 FINRA Arbitration Service Update For Miami

The firm has announced Floridians can use their services to take advantage of the Florida Investor Protection Act, which may entitle victims of financial fraud to significant compensation.

This announcement is intended to allow Floridians to more easily hold the financial professionals with whom they entrust their securities portfolios or retirement funds accountable for their actions. Through the process of FINRA arbitration, plaintiffs may be able to leverage certain state and local statutes to settle cases involving securities fraud out of court.

The firm employs many of the leading experts in FINRA arbitration, which is a fitting litigation method in these cases.

Many of the cases recently litigated by Soreide have involved crimes such as embezzlement, improper or unauthorized trading, overly risky market behavior, or the sale of over-leveraged assets.

Soreide works closely with FINRA, or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to stay up to date on the most effective practices and methods at play in the finance law community.

Those who are interested in securing representation in relation to a financial fraud case may call 1-888-760-6552 for a consultation. Soreide Law Group advances all costs until victory is secured, and is primarily interested in cases that can be settled out of court through the FINRA arbitration process.

