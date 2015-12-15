Spear Technologies™ Appoints John Carolan as Senior VP of Business Development

Innovative SaaS commercial insurance software firm adds industry veteran with background in P&C claims, policy, and risk management.





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessdevelopment–Spear Technologies, an emerging cloud-based core software platform for the commercial insurance industry, announced the appointment of industry veteran John Carolan as Senior VP of Business Development. John joins Spear Technologies with nearly 30 years of sales experience with a reputable track record in the risk pool, self-insured, carrier, and TPA market.

Prior to joining Spear Technologies™, John worked exclusively in the P&C insurance technology sector, most recently as Senior Sales Executive at Origami Risk, contributing to the company’s rapid growth in the pool and TPA sector. Previous to Origami Risk, John worked closely with SpearClaims™ founders Brian Mack and Jose Tribuzio at Systema Software (acquired by Insurity) and before that, Valley Oak Systems (now Ventiv Technology). Before this, John was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GenSource Corporation (now PCIS).

“I am incredibly excited about joining the Spear Technologies team and helping new clients leverage the advantages of our modern Low-Code/No-Code (LCDP) development environment utilizing the Microsoft Power Platform™, the nation’s #1 low code development platform for insurance,” says Carolan. “The speed to value combination of Spear’s products allows our clients to rapidly go live and become highly productive due to the flexibility and AI integration of the platform, addressing the pain points and limitations of legacy systems.”

The recent merger of Spear Technologies and Insurium (CHSI Technologies Corp) combines the companies’ deep insurance expertise, technology, and customer-oriented staff to continue delivering stellar service, industry-leading insurance solutions, and an expanding Insurtech partner ecosystem for clients to tap into.

“We are very excited to welcome someone with John’s proven track record to our Business Development Team,” says Jeremy Williams, President and CEO of Spear Technologies. “John’s depth of experience within the industry complements our deep pool of skilled insurance colleagues at Spear. He has seamlessly stepped into his role and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge to accelerate our momentum in the market.”

“I have known John for 20 years as one of the best judges of product and company offerings in our market. John deciding to join Spear is tremendous validation that Spear is providing a truly new and differentiating solution to our space,” says Brian Mack, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Spear.

