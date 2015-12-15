Spero Therapeutics Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call to March 30, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas, involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it has changed the date of its previously announced 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call from today, Monday, March 13, 2023 to Thursday, March 30, 2023. Spero is still evaluating the accounting treatment associated with the GSK transaction in 2022 and needs additional time to complete its audit and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Following issuance of the earnings release, Spero will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.

A link to the audio webcast and dial-in information will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.sperotherapeutics.com before the date of the call. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including rare diseases and multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.

Spero Therapeutics is developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States being developed for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain bacteria, in adult patients who have limited treatment options; tebipenem HBr is not FDA-approved.

Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

