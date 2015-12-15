ST Engineering iDirect recognized by MSUA for its Mobile Marketing Campaign

Advanced Mobility Campaign engaged the satellite ecosystem, opening up a forum for discussions around QoS, operational challenges and the impact of emerging technologies

Washington, D.C., March 14, 2023 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been awarded the Mobile Marketing Campaign Award by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). The award was given for ST Engineering iDirect’s Advanced Mobility Campaign which focused on its solutions for the land mobile, maritime and aero markets.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the Mobile Marketing Campaign Award and to have been recognized by MSUA. This campaign encapsulates the spirit of our company: prioritizing collaboration, awareness, and industry-leading satcom solutions,” said Jennifer Hoil, Director, Product Marketing at ST Engineering iDirect.

“Digital demand is driving the need for reliable, flexible connectivity for the aero, maritime and land mobility markets. Service providers rely on advanced mobility technology to meet the unique connectivity requirements of these users. Today’s mobility networks need to rapidly deliver data and must be inherently scalable for the next generation of technology – and we’re confident that our solutions can help service providers achieve this,” she added.

The campaign engaged major industry publications, leading satellite operators and service providers across a series of live and recorded webinars, articles, whitepapers and social media. Three live webinars featured senior executives from Satcom Direct and Panasonic Avionics (aero), Intelsat and SES (land mobility) and Marlink and Eutelsat (maritime) for interviews by Avionics International and Via Satellite.

Subsequent recorded webinars focused further on end user insights including two interviews from Via Satellite’s Editorial Director, Mark Holmes with ST Engineering iDirect, Speedcast and Cruise Management International followed by ST Engineering iDirect with UK-based GRC, a leading provider of mission critical communication and situational awareness systems. A third recorded webinar with Avionics International featured UK-based consultancy Valour and ST Engineering iDirect to discuss the process of terminal upgrading occurring within aero satcom integrators worldwide.

The campaign was a great success, generating a total of approximately 1,600 actionable leads. Not only this, it heightened awareness across the board that not all mobility solutions are made equal, and that it takes a combination of highly effective technologies and waveforms to ensure seamless, always-on, reliable connectivity across land, sea and air.

The Advanced Mobility campaign also informed ST Engineering iDirect’s customers and partners about the significant impending changes as space and satellite technology converge with terrestrial and wireless networks.

“With the creation of new open 5G standards for satellite and the shift away from hardware to virtualized, Cloud-native environments, there is a massive opportunity to finally provide passengers with the living-room like Internet experience and businesses with the enterprise grade telco environments they crave while moving regionally or globally,” commented Hoil.

The key elements of the Advanced Mobility offering include a fit-for-purpose cadre of modems, award-winning Mx-DMA return technology, scalable terminals that are able to keep pace with demand, imperceptible beam switching and Global Bandwidth Management for customized service delivery and resource management.

ST Engineering iDirect was presented with the award during the MSUA annual Satellite Mobile Innovation event on March 14th during the SATELLITE 2023 conference in Washington, D.C. The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide.

The webinars featured in the campaign can be accessed here: https://www.idirect.net/event/webinar-series/.

