Starfleet Innotech Signs Binding Agreement with European Wellness to Pioneer New Medical Tourism Ventures in the Asia-Pacific

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2023) – Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) and European Biological Medicine, Inc. (EBMI) signed an official memorandum of understanding (MOA) to jointly develop and operate a world-class integrative care facility in Palawan, Philippines. Members of the Starfleet executive team met with EBMI leadership in Malaysia to formalize this agreement, as well as finalize plans for a groundbreaking ceremony and site visit in Palawan in the second quarter of this year.

EBMI is a subsidiary of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), an award-winning medical group recognized for its pioneering developments in precursor stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, biological peptides, and biological regenerative medicine. The group’s portfolio comprises multinational business divisions that operate in the emerging fields of biological regenerative medicine and product distribution across 80 countries. Headquartered in Germany and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia (Asia Pacific), the group owns a growing network of 26 internationally-accredited Wellness Centers, with its own manufacturing facilities in Germany, Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom and the European Union.

This signing between EBMI and Starfleet marks a new chapter in proactive, integrative care in the Philippines with the creation of a state-of-the-art wellness center for integrative medicine to be placed within Starfleet’s $50-M eco-luxury community project in world-renowned Puerto Princesa, Palawan, a project under wellness-oriented real estate firm Moraya. As the flagship brand for SFIO‘s real estate division, Moraya aims to establish itself as a global leader in wellness tourism. With an initial focus on the Philippines, Moraya actively explores new technologies in data and integrative medicine, marrying them with the Philippines’ world-class hospitality, and integrating them into the beautiful, natural locales of the nation.

Overlooking stunning views of Ulugan Bay, and resting upon some of the nation’s most fertile soils, Moraya‘s Buenavista project will offer a lush, nourishing environment for short and long-term visitors, as well as for long-term residents, to reconnect with nature. Its tropical design evokes the nostalgic warmth of Filipino hospitality, featuring the nation’s iconic pitched roofs, woven textures, and natural shade elements.​​ The central highlight of this community project is the planned integrative medicine facility, which will be the first of its kind in the region. Under this agreement, private wellness and medical clinic operator, EBMI, will be administrating the facility’s day-to-day operations.

With Starfleet’s global network at their disposal, EBMI aims to scale up the global adoption of rapidly emerging German and Swiss medical paradigms and cell-based bio-therapeutics for the integrative management of chronic degenerative conditions and untreatable rare diseases. In addition to inking this agreement with EBMI, Starfleet leadership also met with investor groups and major family offices from Indonesia and Malaysia during their trip to Southeast Asia, laying the foundation for significant local capital raising to support Moraya’s Buenavista project, as well as other projects in the region.

Recently, Starfleet Innotech, Inc. released its annual report for the period ending 31 December, 2022, which can be downloaded from the OTC Markets website through the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/363325/content

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation by identifying disruptive collaborations both within and outside its three key industries which include: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, Starfleet strategically invests in potential high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum stockholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration-Starfleet is focusing its resources on a growth trajectory to build a global business ecosystem, as reflected by its diverse industry investments.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

Founded in 1991, EWBG is an award-winning European group most renowned for its pioneering developments in precursor stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, biological peptides, and biological regenerative medicine. The Group’s portfolio comprises multinational business divisions that operate in the emerging fields of biological regenerative medicine; and product distribution across 80 countries. The Group also owns a growing network of 26 internationally-accredited Wellness Centers globally. Today, the Group is headquartered in Germany and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia (Asia Pacific) and its own manufacturing facilities in Germany, Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom and the European Union.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @SFIO_Inc

Facebook: SFIO

YouTube: SFIO (Starfleet Innotech)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Starfleet Innotech, Inc. “Starfleet” that are based on the beliefs of Starfleet as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Starfleet’s management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Starfleet’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Starfleet operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, capital expenditures, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

When used herein, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “ought to”, “plan”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to Starfleet or Starfleet’s management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Starfleet’s views at the time such statement was made with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including any changes in the laws, rules and regulations relating to any aspects of Starfleet’s business operations, general economic, market and business conditions, including capital market developments, changes or volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the actions and developments of the Starfleet’s competitors and the effects of competition in the food manufacturer and service sector , technology applications and components, and real estate development. Sales and property management on the demand for, and price of, Starfleet’s products and services, various business opportunities that Starfleet may or may not pursue, changes in population growth and other demographic trends, including mortality, pandemics, morbidity and longevity rates, persistency levels, Starfleet’s ability to identify, measure, monitor and control risks in Starfleet’s business, including its ability to manage and adapt its overall risk profile and risk management practices, its ability to properly price its products and services, including property development capital expenditures and establish reserves for future policy benefits and claims, seasonal fluctuations and factors beyond the Starfleet’s control. Subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules, Starfleet does not intend to update or otherwise revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way Starfleet expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160737