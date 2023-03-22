StratCap Expands Wireless Team with Key Hire

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StratCap recently expanded its wireless infrastructure team (StratCap Wireless) with a key hire it believes will help execute its mission of acquiring, developing, and managing mission critical digital infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. The company is proud to announce the hiring of Seale Duggar as Director of Contract Management.

Mrs. Duggar has significant experience in the telecommunications industry, having spent the past 12 years with C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology company, where she held numerous management roles in sales, client relations, analytics, process improvements, and technical support. Her primary responsibilities with StratCap Wireless will include contract management, tenant relations, lessor relations, and database management. Mrs. Duggar holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

“We’re delighted to have Seale joining our team,” said Todd Rowley, CEO of StratCap Wireless. “Her hiring supports our continued growth and her longstanding history in the telecommunications arena adds even more strength to our seasoned team of digital infrastructure experts.” Jim Condon, Managing Partner of StratCap, echoed Mr. Rowley’s comments while adding, “Seale’s background and experience will undoubtedly prove invaluable as we continue to expand and diversify our portfolio of digital infrastructure assets.”

About StratCap

StratCap is a privately held, global investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy assets with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors. StratCap Wireless is an affiliate company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing a variety of telecommunications infrastructure assets that support mobile communications, internet connectivity and data storage.

