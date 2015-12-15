StrikeReady Takes Home Multiple Awards at 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

StrikeReady dominates as most awarded company in security, named winner in multiple categories, including Best Cybersecurity Startup

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StrikeReady, an AI-driven security company, has been named a winner in multiple categories at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The annual awards recognize cybersecurity vendors with ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.





StrikeReady was honored in the Case Management, Risk-Based Vulnerability Management, and Security Management and Operations categories for North America, as well as the Security Virtual Assistant and Threat Intelligence Platform categories. The company also took home an award for Best Cybersecurity Startup.

The most recognized security product and service industry-wide, StrikeReady CARA stood out with its innovative AI-based Virtual Security Assistant, which provides context-based responses and actions by leveraging underlying embedded technologies, such as threat intelligence platform (TIP), breach and attack simulation (BAS), SOAR, and more. StrikeReady has always envisioned that conversational AI is the foundation for empowering cybersecurity analysts. With ChatGPT coming into the limelight, it has reinforced their belief that AI-based assistance will be the biggest disruption in cybersecurity. They are the only company offering this solution.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in so many categories at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “These awards validate our commitment to providing innovative cybersecurity solutions that leverage the power of AI to mitigate the shortage of skilled cyber talent and burnout faced by the industry by empowering cybersecurity analysts. We are proud to have won in multiple categories and look forward to continuing to set the standard for others in the cybersecurity industry.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluate the nominees based on their products, services, and contributions to the cybersecurity industry.

“We congratulate StrikeReady for sweeping the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. StrikeReady reflects the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.”

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady’s mission is to democratize human, i.e., analysts’ intelligence, so that organizations worldwide can reduce their adversarial risks and mitigate the shortage of skilled cyber talent.

With StrikeReady, organizations can now drive proactive and reactive security effectively through its unified and collaborative platform – Cognitive Security Platform, and augment their analysts’ skills, knowledge, and scale through a first-of-its-kind AI-based cyber assistant – CARA.

Connect with us at www.strikeready.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

