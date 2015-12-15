Summit Materials Continental Cement Company Announces Ribbon Cutting Event for its New Cement Storage Facility

Largest Cement Storage Dome in North America Will Drive Safer and More Efficient Delivery to Customers

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” “Summit Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, proudly announces that its subsidiary, Continental Cement Company, LLC (“Continental Cement,” “CCC”) will host a ribbon cutting event for its new cement storage dome in Davenport, IA on March 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm central time.

The dome provides significant additional storage, allowing Continental Cement to replace previously used winter storage barges. It results in a safer and more efficient operation at Davenport, IA and will improve Continental Cement’s ability to serve its customers.

“The investment by Summit Materials of approximately $30 million in the largest cement storage dome in North America, represents a strong vote of confidence in Continental Cement and a commitment to sustained operations and investment in the State of Iowa,” commented David Loomes, President of Continental Cement. “We are proud to have partnered with several of our customers in using our low carbon cement (“PLC”) in the concrete mixes that form part of the dome. As a clear leader in our industry, Continental Cement became the first US cement producer to switch all production to PLC – this is consistent with our commitment to Sustainability and the path to Carbon neutrality.”

The event will be attended by State and local elected officials, customers and suppliers. Anne Noonan, Summit Materials CEO; David Loomes, Continental Cement President and several members of the Senior Management team from Summit Materials and Continental Cement will also attend.

In addition to the investment in the storage dome, Continental Cement has another investment underway at its Davenport plant. This $32 million investment will expand its Green America Recycling operation, allowing the plant to replace approximately 55% of its fossil fuel consumption with non-hazardous waste. This expansion is a crucial element of Continental Cement’s Sustainability objectives and aligns with its Carbon Reduction Commitment and roadmap.

To learn more about Summit’s ESG commitment at its Continental Cement facility, please visit https://summit-materials.com/app/uploads/2022/04/Summit-Continental-Cement-and-Green-America-Recycling-Report-2021-Compressed.pdf

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

About Continental Cement Company

Continental Cement Company is a leading provider of cement based in Chesterfield, MO with plants in Hannibal, MO and Davenport, IA and 9 distribution terminals along the Mississippi River between Minneapolis, MN and New Orleans, LA. Continental Cement has built its business on consistent quality, superior service, and delivering a great experience since they began producing cement at their Hannibal location in 1903. The Company provides high quality cement for projects along the Mississippi corridor and is a subsidiary of Summit Materials, Inc.

