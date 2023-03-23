Surprise Inside Chocolate Company Hatches Baby Animal Series Just in Time for Easter

CHICAGO, IL, Mar 23, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Yowie World is about to get a whole lot cuter! Just in time for Easter, Yowie, the surprise-inside confectionary company unveiled its eighth series – Baby Animals! The series comes pre-approved by fans who voted it the most requested theme. The Baby Animals series highlights the vulnerability of young, endangered wildlife, while demonstrating the fascinating differences between the baby and adult stages of different species.

“I’m exceptionally happy to launch this fan-requested series,” says Cynthia Thayer, the Chief Marketing Officer of educational chocolate brand, Yowie. “We asked our fans in the U.S. and Australia what types of endangered animals they most wanted to collect and learn about, and their answer was loud and clear, so this newest series features endangered baby animals from all over the globe. And the cuteness factor is off the charts!”

The 18-animal series will include:

– Southern Cassowary Kitten

– Short-beaked Echidna Puggle

– The Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling

– Yellow Bellied Glider Joey

– An extra-rare mystery animal

– And many more adorable endangered and vulnerable baby animals from around the world.

WHERE TO BUY

The series is already appearing in retail outlets across Australia including Woolworth’s, IGA, Big W, The Reject Shop, Kmart.

EDUCATIONAL, FUN AND DELICIOUS OPTION FOR THE EASTER BASKET

As with previous series, the new Yowie branded endangered Baby Animal collectables come with a leaflet containing facts about the animal wrapped inside Yowie’s delicious, sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified chocolate containing no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, nuts or artificial colors and flavors. The leaflet includes a QR code leading to even more fun, educational and interactive content on YowieWorld.com.

New for this series, you can also download a customizable birth certificate for your new bundle of joy at YowieWorld.com plus a poster to keep track of every baby animal you collect! Yowie’s website is a one-stop shop for an extensive cache of activities that will keep kids mentally engaged at home and in class all year long! It is a treasure trove of creative resources for both parents and teachers alike.

Explore more of the wonderful world of Yowie on Facebook or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram and TikTok. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on Yowie’s YouTube channel and on Pinterest.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each 3D Yowie chocolate is molded in the shape of the Yowie (i.e., bigfoot) characters (“yowie” is the Australian term for bigfoot or sasquatch) and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment.

The 6 clever and charismatic Yowie (aka, bigfoot) characters, Rumble, Ditty, Squish, Crag, Boof and Nap, are here to teach us about endangered animals, their habitats, and all the reasons why it’s important to protect these animals in the wild.

Yowie’s social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

