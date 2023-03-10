System Pavers Recognized as a 2023 Orange County Top Workplace

Leading Outdoor Living Remodeling Company Awarded by Orange County Register for Four Consecutive Years

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System Pavers, the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company, has once again been chosen as an Orange County 2023 Top Workplace by the Orange County Register. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been honored for its dedication to its people.

“The positive work environment and culture that System Pavers fosters has served as our foundation as we expand across all areas of the business,” says Syed Zaidi, CEO of System Pavers. “2022 was a big year for the brand in terms of growth – expanding our footprint, hiring over 200 employees, and announcing strategic partnerships that have already allowed us to grow our offerings and capabilities.”

System Pavers will continue to invest resources into its people to support innovation within the company and focus on the development of teams. The company’s leadership team has laid the groundwork for employees through its System Pavers University program. By prioritizing education and training, teams can be better equipped with the confidence to succeed.

“I am humbled and honored to lead the hardworking people at System Pavers and look forward to the exciting initiatives we have planned for this year,” adds Zaidi.

This award resulted from employee feedback from a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization’s success.

For more information about System Pavers, visit systempavers.com.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company. Since 1992, over 80,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to create beautiful and integrated outdoor spaces where family and friends can connect for generations. System Pavers’ visionary designers and expert installation teams specialize in hardscapes, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, and more. Learn more about System Pavers at systempavers.com. Follow us on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

