TalentGuard Unveils WorkforceGPT, Revolutionizing Job Skills with Generative AI

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TalentGuard, the world’s leading provider of Workforce Skills Intelligence solutions, proudly announces the launch of WorkforceGPT, a first-of-its-kind innovative product designed to transform how organizations approach reskilling, upskilling, career pathing, performance management, succession planning, and more. Leveraging a customized version of OpenAI’s latest GPT model, fine-tuned with a decade’s worth of customer data and real-time labor market data, this groundbreaking application of generative AI reinvents how organizations can build roles and manage skills.

WorkforceGPT combines the power of cutting-edge artificial intelligence with TalentGuard’s extensive experience in helping organizations optimize their workforce. By incorporating live labor market data, the platform continuously refines and updates role and skill taxonomies in near real-time, providing organizations with the most accurate and up-to-date information to support strategic talent management processes and decisions.

“WorkforceGPT is a game-changer in the world of talent management,” said Frank Ginac, CTO of TalentGuard. “Organizations across every industry need to develop skills quicker than ever before and struggle to keep up with the pace of change. By combining large language models like GPT, real-time labor data, real-world customer data, and our Talent Frameworks, we can deliver market-relevant roles and skills without sacrificing essential parameters of workforce intelligence, proficiency levels and behavioral indicators, to keep up with the ever-changing world of work. Our early-access customers have reported that WorkforceGPT has eliminated 90% to 100% of the effort required to keep their taxonomies up-to-date. WorkforceGPT is another new product innovation produced by our AI-focused R&D team known as TalentGuard Labs.”

Key features of WorkforceGPT include:

AI-driven role and skill taxonomies: The platform utilizes the advanced capabilities of the GPT3 model to analyze and generate comprehensive, accurate role and skill taxonomies based on real-world labor market data aligned with existing customer data.

Continuous updates: WorkforceGPT is constantly refining its role and skill taxonomies, providing organizations with the most up-to-date and relevant information to support their talent management strategies.

Platform enabled: WorkforceGPT is designed to work seamlessly with TalentGuard’s platform of talent management solutions.

Customizable: Organizations can easily adapt WorkforceGPT to their unique needs, with the ability to modify and extend the platform’s role and skill taxonomies as required.

The addition of WorkforceGPT within the platform has enabled TalentGuard to become the system of record for jobs and skills data. Customers can drastically reduce their job architecture setup time while harmonizing data across their talent management ecosystem to produce a common language.

For more information about TalentGuard, visit https://www.talentguard.com

About TalentGuard

TalentGuard’s Workforce Skills Intelligence platform unifies data, software and ecosystem to unlock complete visibility of skills, the intelligence to make data-led talent decisions and the ability to develop the highest potential in your workforce.

Contacts

Anthony Campagnano, [email protected]