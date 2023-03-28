Tech Week Singapore Presents: Must-Attend Summits For Asia’s Top Business Leaders and Press

SINGAPORE, Mar 28, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – CloserStill Media, a world-leading producer of market-leading events, has announced three invite-only Summits for Asia’s top C-level executives and senior decision-makers.

The Retail Executive Summit, Smart Cybersecurity Summit, and the brand-new Data & AI Leaders’ Summit will take place in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands across the month of April.

Featuring exceptional conference content and interactive brand showcases, the Summits present unique opportunities for attendees to stay updated on the latest tech advancements, forge strategic partnerships, and discover cutting-edge solutions.

“After a record-breaking year for Tech Week Singapore in 2022, there is no doubt that the appetite for knowledge sharing and networking is insatiable,” said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at CloserStill Media. “These Summits are essential for businesses to stay ahead of the competition.”

All three Summits includes lunch and post-event networking drinks for the all-important networking with fellow business leaders.

Registration for all Summits is now open and can be accessed via singaporeporetechnologyweek.com. To create a value-driven experience, the Summits are exclusive to C-Level leaders and senior decision-makers.

The Exclusive Retail Event for Enterprise Executives

Happening on 6 April at Marina Bay Sands, the Retail Executive Summit will be a place to revolutionise retail businesses within the highly competitive, yet lucrative, eCommerce space in Singapore.

“This is the place to unlock the secrets to success from esteemed experts who have conquered last-mile delivery and empowered tech-savvy customers,” said Indiana Forrest-Bisley, Group Event Director for Retail Executive Summit Singapore.

Critical topics like omnichannel development, innovative customer engagement, marketing automation, cross-border commerce and logistics will be covered by experts, including Edouard Delvaux, APAC Digital Commerce Lead for Colgate-Palmolive; Sharon Tan, Head of Digital Commerce – SEA for Kellogg’s; Kent Teo, CEO and Founder of Invade, and more.

Ground-breaking eCommerce solutions will be showcased by impact.com, Nuvei, Overdose, Shippit, and VTEX.

Protecting Businesses from Future Threats

More than 350 cybersecurity pioneers and business leaders looking to defend their people and assets against cybercrime are expected to attend Smart Cybersecurity Summit in Singapore on 13 April.

Almost half of businesses in Singapore experienced a cyber incident, according to Kroll’s APAC State of Incident Report 2022.

“The threat landscape is constantly evolving. The time is now to come together in an effort to bolster the cyber resiliency of our digital ecosystems,” said Dominic Pinfold, Group Event Director for Smart Cybersecurity Summit Singapore.

With their complimentary ticket, business leaders can gain actionable advice on implementing zero trust models, tackling the skills shortage, making returns on security investments, and more.

Expert-led sessions will feature Richard Wong, Senior VP at Frost & Sullivan; Veronica Tan, Director for the Safer Cyberspace Division at the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore; and Dr Carrine Teoh Chooi, Chief Strategy Officer of Bond Holdings.

Leading cybersecurity solutions will be presented by BeyondTrust, Illumio, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, SentinelOne, and StarHub.

Driving Innovation for a Better Future

The Data & AI Leaders’ Summit is an exclusive event for data, analytics, and AI leaders to connect and find solutions that positively contribute to Singapore’s goal of becoming a big data hub and world leader in AI adoption.

“Big data and AI uptake is often hindered by complex data silos, poor data quality or skills shortages. This Summit showcases inspiring case studies and stories of success from distinguished leaders who have harnessed their data to make better business decisions,” said Neil Halliday, APAC Director for the Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Portfolio at CloserStill Media.

Trending topics such as generative and conversational AI, data management, governance, and sovereignty will be discussed in collaboration with industry experts at Data & AI Leaders’ Summit on 27 April at Marina Bay Sands.

Presenting innovative ideas at two leading conference theatres will be Geetha Gopal, Head of Infrastructure Projects, Delivery and Digital Transformation at Panasonic Asia Pacific; Sachin Tonk, Deputy Chief Data Officer at GovTech; and Samuel Chu, Head of Data Science and Analytics for Singlife with Aviva.

Cutting-edge solutions to drive businesses into the future will be exhibited by Aerospike, Alteryx, Azul, Collibra, Confluent, Fivetran, and Juniper Networks.

C-Suites, business leaders, and end-user professionals are welcome to register a complimentary ticket at singaporeporetechnologyweek.com.

Members of the press can also secure a press pass – once registered, please contact Stuart Crowley ([email protected]) for interview opportunities with speakers.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media organises international B2B tradeshows. In the technology markets, these events reach across five global territories, more than 70,000 delegates and over 2,500 exhibitors. Its portfolio includes some of the fastest growing and award-winning events, including Tech Show London, an umbrella brand featuring Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator. Its teams and events have been recognised in Europe and Asia, with awards including Best Marketing Manager five times in succession, Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star two years in succession, among others. CloserStill is headquartered in London, with offices in Singapore, and across America and Europe. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

Press Contact

Stuart Crowley

Global Content & Editorial Manager

CloserStill Media

[email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com