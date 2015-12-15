Technip Energies Financial Results for Full Year 2022

Robust FY 2022: Adjusted revenue of €6.4bn and adjusted recurring EBIT margin of 7.0%, up 50bps Y/Y

Strong EPS growth supports proposed dividend of €0.52/share, up 16% Y/Y

Substantial growth in TPS backlog, up 63% Y/Y, reinforcing T.EN’s differentiated hybrid model

Initiate 2023 guidance and provide a medium-term financial framework indicating sustainable profitability

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) (the “Company”), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, today announces its unaudited financial results for full year 2022.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, commented:

“Our differentiated hybrid model with its complementary long and short cycle business segments continues to yield strong results. Thanks to the extraordinary commitment of our teams to deliver excellence in execution despite external challenges, we achieved year-over-year margin expansion, substantial earnings growth and consistent underlying free cash flow generation. Based on the strength of these results and our confidence in the outlook, we propose a 16% dividend increase for FY 2022.”

“Our commercial strategy for Technology, Products & Services delivered outstanding segment backlog growth that exceeded 60% year-over-year, driven by notable awards in ethylene, renewable fuels, and continued momentum in project management consultancy. This supports our medium-term objective to reach €2 billion in revenue for TPS, our highest margin segment.”

“Energy transition momentum continued to strengthen through increased demand and enhanced policy support, particularly in the US and Europe. During the year, we extended our early leadership in these fast-growing markets with €1 billion of secured orders across several domains including carbon capture, clean hydrogen and sustainable chemistry. This represents a pivotal milestone for T.EN as we implement our strategy with targeted investments, impactful R&D and promising partnerships towards building our future core.”

“We expect the global gas and LNG markets to remain strong in 2023 and beyond underpinned by further demand growth in Europe and recovering demand from China. Our very active early engagement portfolio across geographies confirms our leading position, and the development of our new modularized mid-scale LNG solutions will enable accelerated time-to-market and decarbonized LNG production.”

“These supportive macro tailwinds allow us to anticipate positive momentum in Project Delivery orders over the next two years, with similar trends continuing in TPS. As such, Technip Energies is, in the medium-term, well positioned to deliver material revenue growth across both business segments, while sustaining attractive levels of profitability.”

“To deliver our ambition, we continue to invest in our people, promote diversity and inclusion, and reduce our carbon footprint. We have strengthened our ESG roadmap with focus on impact-driven targets, reinforcing our commitment to creating positive change. We are delighted that our progress to date is being recognized through improved ESG ratings, including an AAA rating with MSCI, and we are committed to continuous improvement on our sustainability path.”

“Our front-runner spirit and culture of innovation are shaping an exciting future for Technip Energies as we evolve from a project company with technology towards a technology and solutions company with strong project capabilities. Throughout this journey, we will retain our discipline and selectivity to deliver sustained value to our shareholders.”

Key financials – adjusted IFRS

(In € millions, except EPS and %) FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenue 6,424.4 6,667.2 Recurring EBIT 451.1 431.0 Recurring EBIT margin % 7.0% 6.5% Net profit 320.2 251.4 Diluted earnings per share(1) €1.79 €1.39 Order intake 3,844.8 9,789.9 Backlog 12,750.1 16,388.3 Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 for complete definition). Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in Appendix 1.0, 2.0, 3.0. (1) FY 2022 and FY 2021 diluted earnings per share have been calculated using the weighted average number of outstanding shares of 178,840,994 and 180,328,838 respectively.

Key financials – IFRS

(In € millions, except EPS) FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenue 6,282.3 6,433.7 Net profit 300.7 244.6 Diluted earnings per share(1) €1.68 €1.36 (1) FY 2022 and FY 2021 diluted earnings per share have been calculated using the weighted average number of outstanding shares of 178,840,994 and 180,328,838 respectively.

2023 full company guidance – adjusted IFRS

Revenue €5.7 – 6.2 billion Recurring EBIT margin 6.7% – 7.2% Effective tax rate 26% – 30% Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 for complete definition). Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in Appendix 1.0, 2.0, 3.0.

Medium-term (2025+) financial framework – adjusted IFRS

Project Delivery Technology, Products & Services Revenue €5 – 6 billion (selectivity-driven) ~€2 billion (strategic growth) Recurring EBIT margin 6.5% – 7.5% 10% plus Research & Development ~1% of total company adjusted revenue Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 for complete definition). Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in Appendix 1.0, 2.0, 3.0.

Conference call information

Technip Energies will host its FY 2022 results conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 02, 2023 at 14:00 CET. Dial-in details:

France: +33 170918704 United Kingdom: +44 1 212818004 United States: +1 718 7058796 Conference Code: 880901

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tf9e3ns7.

Operational and financial review

Order intake, backlog and backlog scheduling

Adjusted order intake for FY 2022 amounted to €3,845 million, equivalent to a book-to-bill of 0.6. Orders in the fourth quarter included a large project management consultancy contract by Kuwait Oil Company (this framework agreement is call-off in nature and the overall value of the contract will be progressively added to order intake as it is called off by the client), a contract to upgrade Aramco’s sulfur recovery facilities at its Riyadh refinery, a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy for the Golden Triangle polymers ethane cracker in the USA, a contract for sustainable aviation fuels production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits zero-crude platform in France, a FEED contract for the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen project at ExxonMobil’s Baytown, Texas facility in the USA, as well as other studies, services contracts and smaller projects.

Awards in the first nine months of 2022 included a large EPC contract by Hafslund Oslo Celsio for a world-first carbon capture and storage project at a waste-to-energy plant in Norway, a large ethylene contract for INEOS’ Project One cracker in Belgium, a significant EPCC contract by PETRONAS Chemicals Fertilizer Kedah for a melamine plant with minimized CO 2 footprint in Malaysia, a significant contract for Neste renewable products refinery expansion in Rotterdam, a carbon capture & storage expansion at ExxonMobil’s LaBarge facility in the USA and an EPCC contract for YURI green hydrogen project in Australia.

Adjusted backlog decreased by 22% year-over-year to €12,750 million, equivalent to 2.0x 2022 revenue.

(In € millions) FY 2022 FY 2021 Adjusted order intake 3,844.8 9,789.9 Project Delivery 1,682.1 8,471.5 Technology, Products & Services 2,162.8 1,318.4 Adjusted backlog 12,750.1 16,388.3 Project Delivery 10,727.9 15,144.0 Technology, Products & Services 2,022.2 1,244.3 Reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures are provided in Appendix 6.0 and 7.0. Adjusted backlog at December 31, 2022, benefited from a foreign exchange impact of €478.5 million.

The table below provides estimated backlog scheduling as of December 31, 2022.

(In € millions) FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025+ Adjusted backlog 5,426.1 4,037.6 3,286.4

Company financial performance

Adjusted statement of income

(In € millions, except %) FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Adjusted revenue 6,424.4 6,667.2 (4) % Adjusted EBITDA 560.2 540.2 4% Adjusted recurring EBIT 451.1 431.0 5% Non-recurring items (1.4) (32.0) (96) % EBIT 449.7 399.0 13% Financial income (expense), net 15.5 (18.8) (182) % Profit (loss) before income tax 465.2 380.2 22% Income tax (expense)/profit (131.5) (112.8) 17% Net profit (loss) 333.7 267.4 25% Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (13.5) (16.0) (16) % Net profit (loss) attributable to Technip Energies Group 320.2 251.4 27%

Business highlights

Project Delivery – adjusted IFRS

(In € millions, except % and bps) FY 2022 FY 2021 % Change Revenue 5,023.9 5,364.4 (6) % Recurring EBIT 396.0 342.0 16% Recurring EBIT margin % 7.9% 6.4% 150 bps Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 for complete definition).

FY 2022 Adjusted revenue decreased by 6% year-over-year to €5.0 billion. While the significantly lower activity on Arctic LNG 2 had an impact on the revenue trajectory in 2022, the underlying Project Delivery portfolio delivered significant growth buoyed by the ramp up of major LNG and downstream projects, and continued to benefit from strong operational execution.

FY 2022 Adjusted recurring EBIT increased by 16% year-over-year to €396.0 million. Notwithstanding the dilutive impact of projects in their early stage of execution, FY 2022 Adjusted recurring EBIT margin increased year-over-year by 150 bps to 7.9%, due to strong execution on LNG and downstream projects in the latter phases of completion as well as the close out impact of the warranty phase of Yamal LNG.

Q4 2022 Key operational milestones



(Please refer to Q1 2022, H1 2022 and 9M 2022 press releases for first nine months milestones)

Eni Coral Sul FLNG (Mozambique)

First LNG cargo on November 13 and inauguration by President of the Mozambique Republic on November 23.

Qatar Energy North Field Expansion (Qatar)

First steel structure erection in process area. Ramp-up of major equipment and materials deliveries including gas turbines.

ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery expansion project (USA)

Mechanical Completion achieved.

HURL Barauni and Sindri Ammonia/Urea projects (India)

Commercial Urea achieved in both plants.

Long Son Olefins plant (Vietnam)

Complex wastewater treatment unit started up. 25 million manhours achieved without LTI and overall project progress more than 94%.

Q4 2022 Key commercial highlights



(Please refer to Q1 2022, H1 2022 and 9M 2022 press releases for first nine months highlights)

Aramco sulfur recovery facilities at Riyadh refinery (Saudi Arabia)

As part of its long-term agreement with Aramco, Technip Energies awarded contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh refinery. This contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment units, improving the performance of the existing three sulfur recovery units to comply with more stringent regulations for sulfur dioxide emissions, with recovery efficiency at more than 99.9%. The project will be executed locally, leveraging Saudi economic resources and infrastructure. The existing sulfur recovery units in the Riyadh refinery were designed and built by Technip Energies in the early 2000s.

ENGIE HyNetherlands green hydrogen project (Netherlands)

Technip Energies selected by ENGIE as EPC contractor for their 100 MW green hydrogen HyNetherlands project, along with John Cockerill as electrolyzer supplier. Technip Energies to support ENGIE with the first phase of this ambitious project, towards the Final Investment Decision, followed seamlessly by delivery of the project. Powered by renewable electricity from offshore wind farms in the North Sea, the HyNetherlands project aims at supplying green hydrogen for the production of e-methanol and deliver renewable-based hydrogen to decarbonize the local mobility, maritime and industry sectors. The HyNetherlands project has been short-listed for IPCEI funding.

Technology, Products & Services (TPS) – adjusted IFRS

(In € millions, except % and bps) FY 2022 FY 2021 Change Revenue 1,400.6 1,302.8 8% Recurring EBIT 130.0 119.3 9% Recurring EBIT margin % 9.3% 9.2% 10 bps Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS (see Appendix 8.0 for complete definition).

FY 2022 Adjusted revenue increased year-over-year by 8% to €1,400.6 million, resulting from higher project management consultancy and engineering services activity in the Middle East, and improved activity in sustainable chemistry including renewable fuels, as well as Process Technology activity, including licensing and proprietary equipment, notably for PBAT, a biodegradable polymer, and ethylene. Our Loading Systems activities remained strong, and there was a notable increase in engineering services for early-phase energy transition work.

FY 2022 Adjusted recurring EBIT increased year-over-year by 9% to €130.0 million. FY 2022 Adjusted recurring EBIT margin increased year-over-year by 10 bps to 9.3%, benefiting from higher volumes in Process Technology licensing, proprietary equipment, and services, notably in sustainable chemistry and ethylene, as well as higher activity levels in Loading Systems and advisory services performed by Genesis.

Q4 2022 Key operational milestones



(Please refer to Q1 2022, H1 2022 and 9M 2022 press releases for first nine months milestones)

Shell Skyline Ethylene Furnace Revamp Engineering, Procurement and module Fabrication (Netherlands)

Second batch of modules arrived in the Netherlands.

Neste Renewable Fuels Expansion (Singapore)

Mechanical completion and handover to customer of the entire project achieved in December 2022.

Neste Renewable Products Refinery Expansion – Capacity Growth Project, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Civil work started in December 2022.

Neste Renewable Products Refinery Expansion – Site Development Project, Rotterdam (Netherlands)

500,000 manhours achieved without LTI celebrated in November 2022.

CPChem / QatarEnergy Golden Triangle Polymers project (USA)

60% model review is complete. Procurement is well advanced.

Q4 2022 Key commercial highlights



(Please refer to Q1 2022, H1 2022 and 9M 2022 press releases for first nine months highlights)

ExxonMobil’s Baytown Blue H 2 (USA)

Technip Energies awarded a FEED contract for the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen project for ExxonMobil in Baytown, Texas, USA. The integrated complex will produce approximately one billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen per day and capture more than 98%, or around 7 million metric tons per year of the associated CO 2 emissions, making it the largest project of its kind in the world. Technip Energies has strong experience in blue hydrogen projects which remove carbon and replace natural gas or other higher-carbon fuels with low-carbon hydrogen to support decarbonization. As a result, Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the Baytown complex can be reduced by up to 30%.

Kuwait Oil Company PMC (Kuwait)

Technip Energies awarded a large(1) contract for Project Management Consultancy by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The five-year framework agreement contract(2) covers FEED, project management, and associated services for KOC’s major projects. This contract represents a renewal of the first five-year framework agreement that was awarded to Technip Energies by KOC in 2014.

CPChem / QatarEnergy Golden Triangle Polymers Ethane Cracker (USA)

Technip Energies awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kilo tons per annum ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas. This latest award is in line with our early engagement strategy with CPChem and QatarEnergy, which resulted in the selection of our proprietary ethylene technology and includes the successful completion of the ethylene license and Process Design Package. The modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed. The cracker is designed using modern emissions reduction technology and processes that result in lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe. This contract award represents over €250 million of revenue for Technip Energies.

TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform (France)

Technip Energies awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France. This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance for the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF. Once in operation, this facility will have the capacity to produce 210,000 tons per year of SAF from sustainable feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat.

Renexia Med Wind Project (Italy)

Technip Energies awarded a FEED by Renexia for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 kilometers off the west coast of Sicily. The scope of work covers the FEED for 190 floating foundations and moorings for the wind turbines and the conceptual design for the floating offshore sub-stations. The design of the floating foundation will be based on Technip Energies’ proprietary floater technology INO15™, a three-column semi-submersible floater that is well suited to large series production. The Med Wind project will have an installed power capacity of 2.8 GW, which is equivalent to powering more than 3 million Italian households.

Infinite Green Hydrogen Production Project (Australia)

Technip Energies awarded a FEED by Infinite Green Energy Ltd for their MEG-HP1 Early Production Facility, a 10 MW green hydrogen production project in Northam, Western Australia. MEG-HP1 Early Production Facility will be powered by the Northam Solar Farm, located approximately 100 kilometres east of Perth. The 10 MW green hydrogen production facility will be located in close proximity to the solar farm and will produce up to 4.3 tonnes per day. Hydrogen production offtake is focused on the heavy transport sector, targeting back-to-base logistics operators and local governments with in-depot refueling.

Uniper’s H2Maasvlakte 100 MW green hydrogen project (Netherlands)

Technip Energies awarded FEED by Uniper. As part of the scope of work, a multidisciplinary team from Technip Energies will deliver the full FEED package, including a design for a large-scale water electrolysis system, the balance of plant as well as site integration. A milestone that brings Uniper`s flagship hydrogen project in the Netherlands one important step closer to realization. H2Maasvlakte aims to gradually scale up to a total electrolysis capacity of 500 MW for green hydrogen by 2030. The first 100 MW is scheduled to be commissioned in 2025. Uniper’s flagship H2Maasvlakte project will make a very important contribution to the Dutch government’s goal of building 500 MW of electrolyzer capacity for green hydrogen by 2025 and achieving 3-4 GW by 2030.

Collaboration with Baker Hughes on a 1 to 2 Mtpa range modularized LNG solution

Technip Energies and Baker Hughes, announced a Memorandum of Understanding that sets the groundwork for their cooperation on the joint development of a new above 1 and up to 2 million tons per annum range LNG modularized solution for the onshore market. With the ambition to reduce time-to-market for LNG to meet today’s energy demand, this joint development aims to provide an additional offering to the two companies’ respective proprietary LNG modularized solutions: Baker Hughes’ 1 million tons per annum range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution, with a production capacity of 0.8 to 1 million tons per annum, and Technip Energies’ “SnapLNG™” with a production capacity of 2 to 3 million tons per annum. The agreement builds on their long-standing collaboration and proven track record of executing LNG projects, recognizing the important growth in mid-size LNG as demand increases for modular LNG projects capable of generating more gas capacity.

Corporate and other items

Corporate costs, excluding non-recurring items, were €74.8 million for the full year 2022. This included an exceptional bonus granted to all employees excluding senior levels of management, totaling €30 million, as well as a negative foreign exchange impact of €8.4 million. This also reflected a normalization of corporate costs in 2022 following the spin-off in 2021 where corporate costs totaled €30.3 million.

Non-recurring expense amounted to €1.4 million mainly related to impairment on leased offices and severance costs, which were largely offset by releases of provisions for which risks expired.

Net financial income of €15.5 million was positively impacted by interest income from cash on deposit which benefited from higher rates of interest, partially offset by interest expenses associated with the senior unsecured notes.

Effective tax rate on an adjusted IFRS basis was 28.3% for the full year 2022, in line with the low end of 2022 guidance of 28% – 32%. Year-over-year, the tax rate has reduced by 140 bps, benefiting from the lower rate of French corporation tax and a more favorable mix of earnings in lower tax jurisdictions.

Depreciation and amortization expense was €109.1 million, of which €70.1 million is related to IFRS 16.

Adjusted net cash at December 31, 2022 was €3.1 billion, broadly in line with the position at December 31, 2021 of €3.1 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow was €85.9 million for the full year 2022. Adjusted free cash flow, excluding the working capital variance of €334.3 million, was €420.2 million benefiting from strong operational performance and consistently high conversion from adjusted recurring EBIT. Free cash flow is stated after capital expenditures, net, of €46.8 million. Adjusted operating cash flow was €132.7 million.

Liquidity and credit rating information

Adjusted liquidity of €4.5 billion at December 31, 2022 comprised of €3.8 billion of cash and €750 million of liquidity provided by the Company’s undrawn revolving credit facility, offset by €80 million of outstanding commercial paper. The Company’s revolving credit facility is available for general use and serves as a backstop for the Company’s commercial paper program. In December 2022, the Company successfully extended the revolving credit facility by one year to February 13, 2026.

Dividend

In line with the Company’s dividend policy, the Board of Directors will propose at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 10, 2023, the distribution of a cash dividend of €0.52 per share for the 2022 financial year. If distribution of the cash dividend is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 22, 2023, the record date for the dividend will be May 23, 2023, and the dividend will be paid on May 24, 2023.

Other

The Company announced on November 14, 2022, that it intended to terminate the registration of its Ordinary Shares, par value €0.01 per share, and its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For this purpose, the Company filed with the SEC a certification under Form 15F on November 14, 2022.

