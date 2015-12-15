Technip Energies, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Zachry Group Selected for Calpine’s Carbon Capture Unit Project in Texas

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), together with Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Zachry Group, have been awarded a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for a carbon capture unit project in Baytown, Texas, USA.

The project will be designed to capture two million tons per annum of CO 2 , which represents 95% of CO 2 emissions from processed flue gas from Calpine’s Baytown Energy Center (BTEC) and a natural gas combined cycle power plant (CCGT).

Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies have a strategic alliance to collaborate on the marketing, licensing and execution of projects using Shell’s CANSOLV* CO 2 Capture System technology. The two organizations recently strengthened this alliance, which began in 2012, to allow them to better respond to the rapidly growing carbon capture and storage (CCS) market and the need for affordable and proven solutions.

Zachry’s scope in the FEED study will include outside battery limits (OSBL) engineering, which includes utility systems, loading and off-loading facilities, operation and maintenance buildings, and site preparation. Zachry will also conduct detailed construction planning and estimating for the overall project, with the ultimate development of a final EPC cost estimate and schedule development.

Calpine’s BTEC is a natural gas-fired power plant that incorporates combined-cycle and cogeneration technologies for highly efficient operations. The plant consists of three combustion turbines with three heat recovery steam generators and has been recognized as a Showcase Plant by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon Free Solutions of Technip Energies, stated, “While we are currently executing the FEED to capture carbon at Calpine’s power plant in Deer Park, we are pleased to also be selected to execute the FEED for this large carbon capture project at its CCGT power plant in Baytown. We are fully committed to support Calpine in its ambition to decarbonize its assets and make this project an industrial success together with our partner Zachry. This award confirms the robustness of our carbon capture offering in partnership with Shell utilizing its CANSOLV® technology and our proven execution capability. We are pleased to continue to grow our footprint in the CCS space in the US and provide a leading contribution to the decarbonization of the power industry.”

Nick Flinn, Vice President, Decarbonisation Technologies, Shell Catalysts & Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Calpine for another CCS project. Building on the success of the ongoing Deer Park CCS project, we look forward to developing more learnings and generating more value together with Calpine by deploying the CANSOLV technology at Baytown. By working closely with Technip Energies, which is performing the engineering and procurement of the CANSOLV plant, and Zachary Group, which is performing the balance of plant engineering, procurement and construction for the project, we will deliver a complete end-to-end solution for Calpine that could serve as a blueprint in the industry.”

Mike Kotara, President, Zachry Sustainability Solutions, Zachry Group, stated, “We are excited to support Calpine and to contribute to the design of this significant carbon capture project. Zachry Sustainability Solutions is committed to supporting the energy transition through engineering and construction of decarbonizing technologies, including carbon capture, hydrogen/ammonia, renewable fuels, and nuclear energy.”

Caleb Stephenson, EVP of Commercial Operations, Calpine, commented: “We’re excited about expanding this collaboration, which creates another opportunity for Calpine to provide reliable, clean, and affordable energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our Baytown project is an important part of our far-reaching efforts to showcase the full potential of CCS as a critical emissions-reduction technology and we are eager to continue with its development”.

*CANSOLV is a Shell trademark.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Shell Catalysts & Technologies exists to provide Shell and non-Shell businesses with the tools, technologies and insights that are needed to navigate the energy transition.

We are pushing boundaries in the energy transition space. For decades, we have been developing game-changing technological innovations to solve seemingly insurmountable challenges. Now we have, or are developing, a wide range of differentiated solutions that offer attractive decarbonisation opportunities, including biofuels, carbon capture and blue hydrogen technologies.

What sets us apart is the knowledge we have gained from Shell’s corporate heritage as the operator of refineries and petrochemical plants around the world. It also gives us a unique perspective on how refiners can remain competitive.

Our world-class catalyst and research and development expertise has enabled us to establish an enviable track record for developing leading-edge zeolites and catalysts, advanced solvents and pioneering processes, and provides a strong foundation for our future technology development.

For more information, visit www.shell.com/ct.

About Zachry Group

Zachry Group is North America’s pacesetter in turnkey engineering, construction, maintenance, turnaround and fabrication services to the energy, chemicals, power manufacturing and industrial sectors. We work with customers to plan, build, and renew their most critical facilities, so they can achieve their immediate and long-term goals, all at the highest safety standards. Since 1924, we have been a purpose-driven organization, united by a shared set of values and the desire to deliver the very best outcome for our customers.

Visit www.zachrygroup.com for more information.

