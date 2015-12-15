Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell Named to South Florida Business Journal’s 2023 Power Leaders 250 List

The list features executives from top public and private companies who drive growth in their organization and industry

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell has been named to South Florida Business Journal’s 2023 Power Leaders 250 List.





Bell is a serial entrepreneur and five-time unicorn founder. In 2008, Bell took a $250 million SPAC public, acquiring startup Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR). Armour today holds over $8 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. Before Armour, Bell began his career in 1989 as the founder of Globix: The Global Internet Exchange. Globix was an Internet Infrastructure company with over 28,000 miles of fiber and over 1 million square feet of Data Center Space globally. Bell is also an avid Broadway producer with two Tony Award-winning Broadway shows: Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys (Tony for Best Musical) and Pulitzer Prize- winning August Osage County (Tony for Best Play). His most recent Tony Award- nominated Broadway show was Beetlejuice (Best Musical).

Under Bell’s leadership, Terran Orbital recently secured a $2.4 billion contract to design, build, and deploy 288 low-earth orbit satellites for Rivada Space Networks. As part of the contract, Terran Orbital will also develop 12 “spare” satellites to produce a total of 300 spacecraft. The deal is the largest small satellite production contract to date. Bell has also led Terran Orbital’s partnership with Lockheed Martin, securing a $100 million investment from Lockheed Martin in October 2022 and a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA). The new SCA runs through 2035 and allows Terran Orbital to pursue a wider variety of opportunities with Lockheed Martin. Prior to the SCA, Terran Orbital and Lockheed Martin were already working together on numerous projects, including the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Transport Layer. Terran Orbital has already delivered ten spacecraft to Lockheed Martin in support of the SDA Transport Layer’s foundational layer, Tranche 0, and is currently developing 42 satellites for the next layer, Tranche 1. Once completed, SDA’s Transport Layer will provide assured, resilient, low-latency military data and connectivity worldwide to the full range of warfighter platforms.

“Being counted among South Florida’s 250 Power Leaders is an honor – especially at a time when South Florida is home to so many titans,” said Bell. “When I undertake a venture, I intend to rank as the best or second best in the industry. My mission with Terran Orbital is no different. I look forward to continuing to propel Terran Orbital on its upward trajectory as a satellite manufacturer of choice to aerospace and defense entities worldwide – and I look forward to providing the fuel for this journey from South Florida.”

In addition to his business endeavors, Bell is involved with numerous boards and nonprofits including the NYU Board of Trustees, NYU Langone Health Board of Overseers, NYU Stern Center for Real Estate Finance Research Advisory Board, NYU Schack Advisory Board, and the NYU College of Arts and Science Dean’s Advisory Council. He is also Chairman and Founder of the Boca Raton Police Foundation and serves on the board of SOS Children’s Villages Florida.

