Textron to Release First Quarter Results on April 27, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 867-6169 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6975 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 7265882.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, April 27, 2023 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 4732406.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Eric Salander – 401-457-2288

Cameron Vollmuth – 401-457-2288

Media Contact:

Mike Maynard – 401-457-2362

