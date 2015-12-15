The Animal Farm Is Releasing New Utilities to Support Existing Products

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2023) – The Animal Farm, an open-source finance platform on the Binance Smart Chain, is preparing to roll out additional utilities that will complement its existing suite of DeFi products. Operating on a fully decentralized model, The Animal Farm has already delivered new innovations to the industry as the first yield aggregation platform that allows users to gain BUSD and BNB, without needing to sell the platform’s native (AFP & AFD) assets.

Animal Farm investors operate as owners of the platform. Animal Farm ownership is based on staking (AFP), the native governance token earned by utilizing the native reward token (AFD) on the platform.



More Lending Options

The Animal Farm is in the final stages of developing a fully decentralized, single asset lending product. This product will allow users to lend crypto assets to a variety of third party cross-chain bridges, where they are used to provide collateral for cross-chain swap liquidity.

Decentralized Gaming Utilities

The Team behind The Animal Farm recently announced the development of a suite of open source, fully on-chain games, designed to provide the game play experience of the centralized competitors while offering verifiably fair games, only possible with DeFi technology. The first game in this series will aim to improve upon a popular model, which will not use cryptographic proofs to prove the fairness of their games.

New Ways to Buy

The Animal Farm will soon be bringing a brand new FIAT Onramp to its list of features, allowing users to purchase tokens for the ecosystem more easily. Investors will soon be able to ‘swipe’ their credit cards (USD, EUR, etc.) directly via a payment widget coming soon to The Animal Farm website.

Animal Farm’s native assets, AFP and AFD, both made appearances as top trending cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap in February of 2022, with the popular price tracking website even mentioning the assets via their official Twitter account:

To learn more about Animal Farm, or how to purchase AFP and AFD, visit the official website and socials (Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord, Youtube).

