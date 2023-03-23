The Infinigate Group Earns 2023 SonicWall Partner Award

SonicWall recognises the Infinigate Group for outstanding achievement in channel strategy, cybersecurity partnership

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – March 23, 2023 — The Infinigate Group was recognised by SonicWall for its continued excellence in protecting customers in a challenging cyber threat landscape by earning a 2023 SonicWall Partner Award. The awards honour SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have gone above and beyond delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

The Infinigate Group is pleased to announce it earned the EMEA Distributor of the Year award, as well as Distributor of the Year across France, Germany and Switzerland. The Infinigate Group prides itself on delivering leading-edge cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, augmented by specialist technical, marketing, sales and professional services.

“From our early days, SonicWall’s accomplishments have always been linked to the success of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “We are delighted to acknowledge our SonicWall SecureFirst partners who consistently deliver first-class security services to organisations of all sizes. We are extremely grateful and humbled by our global network of over 17,000 partners and distributors, and these awards recognise their outstanding work.”

Three SonicWall SecureFirst partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. The partners were evaluated on portfolio distribution, online activities, project success rate and certification level.

Mathias Bachsleitner, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances at the Infinigate Group said: “The Infinigate Group is proud to receive this honour, it means a lot to us. Our teams are all about creating growth opportunities for our vendors and partners, through our knowledge of the market and our specialist services. We are delighted to be partnering with SonicWall to deliver the cybersecurity needed for the era of hybrid work.”

SonicWall has been honouring partners and distributors every year for more than a decade for their special contribution to protecting our customers from cybercriminals.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical expertise, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, to protect on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit www.infinigate.com/

Since 2022 Nuvias, Vuzion and Starlink are part of the Infinigate Group. Find out more about our new offerings at www.Nuvias.com, www.Vuzion.cloud and www.StarlinkME.net

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

