Therma Bright, Announces Appointment of Dr. John Patton as Chairman to Investee Company InStatin Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2023) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), developer and investor in a range of leading-edge and proprietary diagnostic and medical technologies, is pleased to announce that Dr. John Patton has joined as Chairman of InStatin Inc.(“InStatin”) . InStatin is a privately-held innovative, research-based pharmaceutical company specializing in inhaled therapies, which is a recent Therma Bright investment.

Dr. John Patton is one of the leading industry pioneers in the development of inhaled drugs. He recently served as Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of iPharma Labs, an International Contract Development Research Organization (CDRO) dedicated to developing the best inhalation delivery products in the world, which was acquired by Kindeva Drug Delivery in June 2022.

Prior to joining InStatin, John served in senior leadership roles and on the Board of Directors within the space, most notably he was the co-founder of Inhale/Nektar (NKTR) in 1990. Inhale/Nektar (NKTR) achieved a US $2.1bn valuation on NASDAQ. The Company received global approval of its’ inhaled insulin solution with Pfizer, which was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as the 2006 Medical Innovation of the Year. Furthermore, John was a founding investor of Halozyme (HALO) in 1999 and served on the Company’s board director until 2015. In 2006, Halozyme (HALO) was recognized as one of the top biotech stock in California and has a current market valuation of ~US $6.5bn.

In addition to iPharma, Inhale/Nektar and Halozyme, John’s other successes include being the Founder and CEO of Dance Biopharm (now Aerami Therapeutics) (2009-2018) – a 3rd generation inhaled insulin phase 3 ready solution and Co-founder of InCarda Therapeutics – a developer of inhaled medicines for acute cardiac conditions. Furthermore, John has received numerous honours and awards throughout his career, and has been published in over 100+ publications and has more than 45 patents to his name.

“I’m thrilled to work with Dr. Patton as part of the InStatin team,” shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright, which invested in InStatin’s innovative and novel inhaled statins treatment for patients with chronic lung conditions. “Dr. Patton brings a great deal of experience building multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical solution companies within the inhaled formulation space, and we believe his experience and contributions will have great impact on the future success.”

Dr. Patton will assume his role with InStatin immediately and will begin working with the management team on the 2023 and long-term plan.

About InStatin

InStatin is developing novel treatments using inhaled statins for the treatment and management of patients with chronic lung conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). For additional information visit www.instatininc.com.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright, is a developer and partner in a range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright is the developer of the smart-enabled AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, currently undergoing regulatory review. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

