Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for February 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 30, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2023, as well as the cumulative total from January to February, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hightlights:

In February 2023, global sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a rebound from a decline caused by impact from the tight supply of semiconductors and spread of COVID-19 in the previous year.

The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

For the full report, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202302.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

