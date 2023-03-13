DUBAI, Mar 10, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Crypto Oasis will be participating in the upcoming Turkish Arab Financial Forum to be held on March 13, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. The event is being organized by Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye and the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office and Unlock Blockchain.

The forum aims to bring together high-level participants from Turkiye and the Arab world, including senior government officials, investors, VCs, asset managers, private equity firms, Fintech leaders, finance and investment leaders, investment bankers, and representatives of major regional and international financial institutions. The event will focus on the latest developments and opportunities in fintech, with a particular emphasis on the intersection and partnership between Fintech and traditional banking.

The forum will see participations from some of the leading banks and Fintech firms in Turkey and the UAE, including Denizbank, HalkBank, Turkiye Finans, PayFix, Ininal, Paycell and more than 20 fintech companies’ member of TODEB.

As a key participant of the event, Crypto Oasis will be represented by its co-founder Saqr Ereiqat who will moderate a panel discussion on “The role of DeFi and crypto assets in Turkish-Arab financial partnership” along with Managing Director of GCEX, Mehtap Onder, Senior Executive Officer of SEBA Bank AG ADGM, Christian Borel and CEO of VAF compliance, Gilson Costa.

“Participating in the Turkish Arab Financial Forum is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the digital asset space in the UAE and to contribute to the growing financial ties between Türkiye and the UAE,” said Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder of Crypto Oasis.

The upcoming forum presents a significant opportunity, as it marks the first such gathering since the United Arab Emirates and Turkey signed an agreement aimed at promoting increased trade between the two nations over the next five years. The event will offer a unique platform for participants to network and share insights on the latest trends and opportunities in the fintech space.

About Crypto Oasis

The Crypto Oasis is a MENA focused Blockchain Ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis’ vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing Blockchain Ecosystem in the world, with more than 1,650+ organisations identified in the UAE alone with more than 8,300+ individuals working in the space. www.cryptooasis.ae

About Turkish Arab Forum

The forum represents a natural extension of the esteemed Turkish Arab Economic Forum, renowned for its commitment to fostering enhanced economic and trade relations between the Arab States and Turkey. This occasion will serve as a platform for high-level discussions, with a particular emphasis on fintech and digital payment innovation. The forum will explore prospective partnerships between financial institutions spanning the Arab States and Turkey, while simultaneously striving to advance and augment economic and investment cooperation between these sectors.

