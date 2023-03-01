Twin Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows Open Today as a New Round of Trade Fairs since Return to Normalcy

HONG KONG, Mar 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Social distancing measures came to an end, as the mask mandate was officially lifted today, expediting the recovery of business activities between Hong Kong, Mainland China and the rest of the world.

The 39th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 9th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, open today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. The Hon Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of HKSAR (front row, 5th from L) ; Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman (front row, 6th from L); Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director (front row, 7th from L) and guests attend the opening ceremony of the 39th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 9th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show. The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show offers a wide range of raw materials for jewellery and treasures

The 39th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 9th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), are the first major trade fairs being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai after the territory returns to normalcy. The twin shows run from today until 5 March.

The opening ceremony of the twin jewellery shows was held this morning with Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, The Hon CHEUK Wing-hing, GBS, JP, as the guest of honour. Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the Fairs’ Organising Committee, said: “The twin jewellery shows are the first major international trade event since the complete lifting of anti-epidemic measures, projecting a gradual recovery of economy and trade between Hong Kong, the Mainland and the rest of the world. I hope the shows will create more business deals and collaboration opportunities for global exhibitors.”

Keen participation from the Mainland and overseas exhibitors

With the global economy moving towards normalcy, both mainland and overseas exhibitors are enthusiastic to participate in this year’s shows, with over 2,500 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions. The HKTDC has also organised 100 buying missions from 70 countries and regions. A total of 20 pavilions have been set up – including those from the mainland, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, Turkey, Israel, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

Renowned jewellery industry organisations, such as the Asia Pacific Creator Association, International Colored Gemstone Association, Tanzanite Foundation and T-GOLD+METS Pavilion – co-organised by the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association and the Italian Exhibition Group – also return, signalling the confidence of international companies in Hong Kong as a business platform.

Seventeen themed zones gather world-class jewellers

Exhibitors value the first trade fairs after the pandemic and bring a wide range of valuable and unique jewellery items to both shows. This year’s Hong Kong International Jewellery Show features 17 themed zones, including the Hall of the Extraordinary, Hall of Fame, Designer Galleria and World of Glamour, which showcases jewellery from local brands. A number of jewellers present high quality and distinct jewellery, including an exquisite jadeite bead necklace (On Tung Company, booth no: GH-C10); a classic elegant Burmese ruby ring (Fai Dee Limited, booth no: GH-C31); and a uniquely-crafted zodaria bracelet, a panther-shaped diamond bracelet in gold (Nico Juliany SL, booth no: GH-G03).

Also featured at the show is the 21st Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition Open Group award-winning pendant in 18K gold, diamonds, rubies and sapphires (Charente Fine Jewelry, booth no: 1CON-008). Additionally, a Korean exhibitor has brought along a magnificent brooch inspired by the natural bracken plants of Jeju Island (Gina Fine Jewelry Creator, booth no: 1CON-024), highlighting the refined, beautiful wares with sophisticated craftsmanship.

The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, held at the same time as the Jewellery Show, showcases the finest diamonds and pearls as well as quality gemstones and raw materials for jewellery from various origins in the Hall of Fine Diamond, Treasures of Nature and Treasures of Ocean. The show features natural coloured diamonds with cushion, oval pear, heart cuts and premium black opals from the Lightning Ridge in northern New South Wales, Australia; drop-shaped and hole-drilled emeralds; Canadian Ammonite and Ammolite; Mexican fire opals and various pearl products.

Various seminars and forums to facilitate business exchange

A number of seminars, forums and parades will be held during the twin jewellery shows to facilitate networking and keep participants abreast of the latest industry trends. These include a seminar titled “Hong Kong Jewellery Industry Shines over the World” and a buyer forum on “Updated Market Trend of Jewellery Market in ASEAN Markets” tomorrow (2 March). There will also be seminars on “Ammolite – A 71 Million-Year Natural Treasure only from Alberta, Canada” (3 March) and “Jewellery Industry: Go Smart and Green” (4 March) and more.

The results of the 24th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition – which aims to raise the standard and quality of jewellery design, and to cultivate local creative talents – have been recently announced. The winning entries are currently displayed outside Hall 1E.

Twin jewellery shows run under the EXHIBITION+ online and offline hybrid model

As the pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce, jewellery retailers are increasingly using social media and e-platforms to promote their brands and expand sales channels. To help companies adapt to the new normal, the HKTDC’s EXHIBITION+ hybrid model combines physical fairs, the Click2Match smart business-matching platform, online-to-offline seminars and forums (Intelligence Hub), and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform. EXHIBITION+ extends face-to-face interaction and promotion activities from physical exhibitions to online.

The Click2Match smart business-matching platform for both jewellery shows is accessible from 1 to 12 March, allowing both buyers and sellers an extended period to meet online beyond the physical fairs to facilitate further collaboration.

Websites:

– Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en

– Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en

– Activities Schedule: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/intelligence-hub

– HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

– Photos download: https://bit.ly/3YffTnk

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: [email protected]

Frankie Leung, Tel: +852 2584 4298, Email: [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com