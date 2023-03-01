Two New Members Join Beyond Now’s Board of Directors

The new leaders from Microsoft and a marketplace expert will support Beyond Now’s continued global expansion, highlighting its growing U.S momentum

Dallas, TX & Dublin, Ireland – March 15th – Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today announced the appointments of Traci Corazin and Caelen King to its Board of Directors. The two new appointees will join current members Ashley Haynes-Gaspar and Chris Gates, diversifying the current makeup of the board even further and driving Beyond Now’s continuing growing momentum in the U.S. market and globally.

Based in Washington State, Traci Corazin has spent over two decades in high technology with both Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a variety of commercial, public sector sales and business development positions, all of which have deepened her passion for improving outcomes through technology in a global environment. Traci is currently the head of a multi-billion-dollar Global Strategic Account Operating Unit as General Manager, Northeast Region, Strategic Accounts for Microsoft Corp. In this role, she works closely with Fortune 100 customers who want to transform and digitally innovate their organizations. Traci is also active in the autism community, serving as the Board of Directors President for the Academy of Precision Learning while working to support the efforts of several not-for-profit charities that seed technology into special education classrooms. Traci holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Oregon and an MBA from MIT.

“I’ve always found helping customers to realize their potential through connective technologies deeply inspiring. It’s a pleasure to join Beyond Now’s Board of Directors. I am eager to work with this talented group of inclusive and dynamic leaders to co-create with our customers and partners, delivering best-in-class scaled solutions at speed,” said Traci Corazin, Microsoft Corp.

Based in Dublin, Caelen King is a market entry and scaling expert for digital and technology companies. A former CEO and founder of WhatClinic.com, a profitable B2C healthcare marketplace, Caelen works with a range of Irish, European and US companies looking to expand beyond their respective regions and helps them to build their management teams, defining their routes to market and strategy. Prior to WhatClinic, Caelen was part of the founding team and ran the product and marketing departments for NewBay Software (a B2B SaaS company in the Telco space) which trade sold to RIM. Previously, he was one of the first employees of eSecurity company Baltimore Technology. Caelen is also an active angel investor with 16 technology investments including SaaS unicorn Intercom.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience on other SaaS companies’ boards including xSellco, WhatClinic, Circit and Procurement Express and be part of a dynamic organization that’s making great strides in the marketplace arena. What Beyond Now is doing to pioneer digital marketplaces, especially in the SMB space, is very inspiring. I am excited to bring my expertise as an angel investor to the table to help the company grow and reach new heights,” said Caelen King, Bantry Technologies.

In collaboration with Ashley and Chris, Traci and Caelen will focus on accelerating Beyond Now’s global expansion, penetration to new verticals and bolstering its growing momentum in North America. Since its spin-off from BearingPoint, Beyond Now has grown its international customer base. Beyond Now is also extending its collaboration with technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft and AWS.

“As a newly independent company, we’re incredibly proud to see the growth of our remit and continuing to expand our Board, now comprised of a diverse group of executives with backgrounds in the CSP, start-up, marketplace, hyperscaler, infrastructure innovation and sustainability arenas,” said Angus Ward, CEO at Beyond Now. “Traci and Caelen will bring specialist knowledge to this group and are ideal candidates to build our team and support our technological growth.”

Beyond Now’s digital business platform, marketplace and SaaS BSS enable organizations to grow further and faster with their ecosystem of partners, co-creating and monetizing new services at scale. Companies across many sectors can also use Beyond Now’s platform to monetize new technologies such as edge, IoT, AI, 5G and more, helping drive higher efficiency and automation, and become more agile in the face of competition.

About Beyond Now

Beyond Now is a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, powering organizations to launch new services at speed and grow revenue by utilizing our digital platform, digital marketplace and SaaS BSS.

Our platforms are designed to help our customers experiment, monetize and orchestrate services while taking advantage of new technologies such as cloud, edge, IoT, AI, 5G and more. We enable them to co-create solutions with a growing network of partners; bringing them closer to their customers, helping drive higher efficiency and automation, taking them further, faster, Beyond Now.

We serve customers across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, spanning industries from telecommunications, media and entertainment, to tech and IT, financial, and automotive.

For more information, please visit: www.beyondnow.com

