Uniformity Labs Launches UniFuse™ IN718 Nickel Alloy for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) Delivering Higher Throughput and Superior, More Uniform Mechanical Properties than Competitor Powders

Independent engineering consultancy EWI releases detailed material property validation study on the performance of UniFuse™ IN718

Uniformity Labs Turbine Blade Printed in UniFuse™ IN718 60um 400W UniFuse™ IN718 ultra-low porosity powder and High Performance Scanning, in this example of production printing, achieves a 2.2X faster exposure time when compared to competitors’ lower layer thickness scan strategies targeting best-in-class mechanical properties.

FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineered materials company Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) announces the availability of its UniFuse™ IN718 Nickel Alloy and optimized parameters for L-PBF printing at 60um layer thickness.

Uniformity Labs has now designed High-Performance Scanning parameters for printing UniFuse™ IN718 60um layer thickness with lasers power at 400W. This achieved a 2.2X faster exposure time and superior, more uniform mechanical properties compared to competitors’ lower layer thickness scan strategies targeting best-in-class mechanical properties. This throughput improvement is typical for UniFuse™ IN718 builds.

The product release coincides with the independent, third-party material performance evaluation and validation tests for UniFuse™ IN718 conducted by Ajay Krishnan, research leader at EWI – Buffalo Manufacturing Works. Ajay will give a presentation titled – De-mystifying LPBF Throughput – at the upcoming Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference on March 22nd. His presentation will include some of his findings from his report. The full report can be found here.

The higher tap density and optimized particle size distribution create a highly uniform, denser powder bed, yielding repeatable part builds at the highest throughput. This enables customers utilizing Uniformity powders to produce parts with improved and repeatable mechanical properties, even while printing at significantly higher build rates, utilizing thicker build layers and the more efficient use of the L-PBF lasers.

“With UniFuse™ IN718, we deliver best-in-class mechanical properties, surface finish, printing yield, and part reliability with substantially increased throughput printing at 60um layer thickness,” said Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “This is significant for advancing AM as a viable pillar for industrial manufacturing and shows that our technology and process deliver on the promise of no compromise additive manufacturing.”

Uniformity Labs is addressing the industry challenge of achieving serial production in AM economically by developing and producing its highly advanced ultra-low porosity metal powder feedstock. Currently in production under the product brands UniFuse™ (for L-PBF) and UniJet™ (for binder jetting), and with its High-Performance Scanning strategies, Uniformity Labs has dramatically improved the ability to produce high-quality parts repeatedly and at scale – allowing additive manufacturing to become an increasingly better-established serial production tool.

This announcement follows the recent availability of a range of steel, aluminum, and titanium powders under the brand UniFuse™ for L-PBF and UniJet™ for binder jetting, with many others nearing availability. Datasheets and use cases can be found here.

UniFuse™ IN718 AS PRINTED Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance, mechanical and density properties are listed below:

60um layer thickness, 400W

> 99.95% density, 2.2 times the throughput with comparable properties compared to competitor 40um layer thickness printing

Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m z) – 990 ± 15 MPa

z) – 990 ± 15 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m xy) – 1064 ± 4 MPa

xy) – 1064 ± 4 MPa Yield Strength (R m z) – 614 ± 12 Mpa

z) – 614 ± 12 Mpa Yield Strength (R m xy) – 744 ± 6 MPa

xy) – 744 ± 6 MPa Fracture Elongation (R m z) – 36 ± 1.3

z) – 36 ± 1.3 Fracture Elongation (R m xy) – 30 ± 1.1

xy) – 30 ± 1.1 Surface roughness in the z direction no treatment (um) 6.4 ± 0.6

UniFuse™ IN718 HEAT TREATED Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance, mechanical and density properties are listed below:

60um layer thickness, 400W

> 99.95% density, 2.2 times the throughput with superior properties compared to competitor 40um layer thickness printing

Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m z) – 1436 ± 5 MPa

z) – 1436 ± 5 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m xy) – 1512 ± 11 MPa

xy) – 1512 ± 11 MPa Yield Strength (R m z) – 1301 ± 7 Mpa

z) – 1301 ± 7 Mpa Yield Strength (R m xy) – 1364 ± 10 MPa

xy) – 1364 ± 10 MPa Fracture Elongation (R m z) – 13.1 ± 1.8

z) – 13.1 ± 1.8 Fracture Elongation (R m xy) – 15.3 ± 0.7

xy) – 15.3 ± 0.7 Surface roughness in the z direction (um) 6.4 ± 0.6

About Uniformity Labs

Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough material and software solutions to accelerate and expand global commercial/industrial 3D printing (AM) markets. Its patented technology uniquely enables fully dense printing with minimal shrinkage of binder jetting materials, delivering significant cost savings, speed, and quality improvements across all mainstream AM printers. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

