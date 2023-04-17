UPDATE — Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of abstracts for upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Details for the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1829

Title: Generation of IL-21 INDUKINE™ molecules for the treatment of cancer

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 1

Abstract Number: CT133

Title: Trial in progress: a multicenter phase 1/1b dose escalation study of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Poster Section 46

Poster Board Number: 21

Abstract Presentation Number: CT254

Title: Trial in progress: a first-in-human, phase 1, multicenter dose escalation and dose expansion study of WTX-330 in adult patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Session Title: Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location : Poster Section 46

Poster Board Number: 17

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

