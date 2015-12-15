Veranex Joins Industry Leaders as a Sponsor for the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign

Veranex is the first medtech innovation solutions firm to sponsor Stanford Biodesign

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biodesign—Veranex, the only truly comprehensive, global, tech-enabled service provider dedicated to the medtech industry, today announced that it has joined industry leaders as corporate sponsors for the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign. Stanford Biodesign trains and supports students, fellows, faculty, and global executives in healthcare technology innovation. Veranex is the first medtech innovation solutions firm to sponsor the program.

“We’re honored to join industry leaders in supporting Stanford Biodesign because we share their commitment to innovation education and achieving the extraordinary,” said Pat Donnelly, Chairman and CEO of Veranex. “We believe the future of better healthcare relies on advancing human-centered biodesign, and we’re grateful to play a role in forging this future with a new generation of engineers and entrepreneurs focused on positively impacting the lives of patients.”

“We are excited to have Veranex’s support to help us further our mission of advancing health outcomes and equity through innovation education, translation, and policy. A close, two-way interface with medtech industry leadership has been a hallmark of Stanford Biodesign from its inception,” said Josh Makower, the Yock Family Professor of Medicine and Bioengineering at the Stanford University Schools of Medicine and Engineering and Director and Co-founder of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign.

Stanford Biodesign was founded over 20 years ago to create an ecosystem of training and support for Stanford University students, fellows, and faculty with the talent and ambition to become health technology innovators. The non-profit program’s need-driven innovation process now has become the foundation of health technology training programs worldwide, and has been adopted by a majority of the leading multi-national medtech companies into their core business development and upstream R&D programs.

“The Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign represents the gold standard for human-centered design—principles that are deeply rooted in the legacy of Veranex design and engineering,” said Jim Maciariello, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Product Design and Engineering at Veranex. “Through this sponsorship, we hope to support the continued transformation of how medtech is designed, collaborating with our clients to create better solutions that exemplify the proven methods and values of Stanford Biodesign.”

Dr. Makower and Stanford Biodesign board member and Chief Scientific Officer of Edwards Lifesciences, Todd Brinton, will join Lisa Carmel, EVP of Strategic Partnerships for Veranex, at Life Science Intelligence (LSI)’s Emerging MedTech Summit thought leadership panel, “Powering Up Innovation in a Digital, Connected World.” The panel takes place on March 23, 2023, 8:40-9:20 am PST. More information, including the complete list of panelists, can be found here.

About Veranex Solutions

Veranex is the only truly comprehensive, global, tech-enabled service provider dedicated to the MedTech industry. Offering expert guidance from concept to commercialization and across the development continuum, Veranex enables accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, development risk mitigation, and accelerated market viability assessment. At every stage, Veranex customers realize efficiencies in cost and time, while its comprehensive solutions unify and streamline the entire development process. Veranex is backed by Summit Partners, Accelmed, and Lauxera. For more information, visit Veranex.com and follow Veranex on LinkedIn.

About Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign

Co-founded in 2001 at Stanford University by Paul Yock, MD, and Josh Makower, MD, the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign is committed to advancing health outcomes and equity through innovation education, translation, and policy. Stanford Biodesign believes that diversity across multiple dimensions inspires creativity and helps foster innovation for all patient populations. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been helped by technologies invented during Stanford Biodesign training, and the biodesign innovation process has been widely adopted by universities and training programs around the world. For more information about Stanford Biodesign, please visit biodesign.stanford.edu.

Contacts

Contact: Brittany Kearns



Phone: 571-271-7211



Email: [email protected]