Verizon continues to upgrade Greenville’s best network

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Greenville have the best experience on Verizon’s network

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers in Greenville, South Carolina have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company Rootmetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Greenville, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in the categories of accessibility, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show steady speeds for Verizon customers in Greenville with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 21% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by 11% since last year*. This is the fifth consecutive testing period in a row Verizon has been unbeaten in the Upstate.

“Whether our customers are enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through one of our home internet products or using our service in Greenville for small business or enterprise applications, we know customers count on us,” said Eric Lia, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our team has been working hard in Greenville to deliver these results, and we are not slowing down.”

Network enhancements in Greenville

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Upstate. Network engineers have deployed new macro cell sites which are providing coverage and capacity to customers in downtown Pickens SC and the area immediately East of downtown Pickens, West of Seneca SC around the Hwy 123 and Hwy 28 intersection, and the Southern part of Lake Greenwood and Hwy 34 between Chappells SC and Ninety Six SC.

Network engineers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service using Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum , designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service. Nearly three hundred cell sites throughout the upstate are now upgraded with this new technology, providing 5G service to more than one million Upstate residents. Verizon has been deploying this service using 60 MHz of the spectrum they secured, but by the end of this year, customers in Greenville will be able to take advantage of additional bandwidth, almost doubling and in some cases tripling the spectrum available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional spectrum will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

In addition to adding more 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon is also deploying 5G service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. Verizon has recently added 35 5G Ultra Wideband small cell sites using mmWave spectrum, primarily covering downtown Greenville.

Clemson fans have more to cheer about because later this year, Verizon engineers plan to add additional 5G service using C-band spectrum at Clemson Memorial Stadium and Littlejohn Coliseum.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Greenville, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Greenville area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Greenville area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Greenville RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

