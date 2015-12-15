Verizon continues to upgrade Louisville’s best network

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Louisville have the best experience on Verizon’s network

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers and visitors to Louisville, KY have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of the major wireless carriers throughout Louisville, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Louisville with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 211% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by more than 40% since last year*.

“Whether our customers are enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through one of our home internet products or using our service in Louisville for small business or enterprise applications, we know customers count on us,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our team has been working hard in Louisville to deliver these results, and we are not slowing down.”

Network enhancements in Louisville

Over one million residents in Louisville have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service deployed on Verizon’s C-band spectrum allowing customers to do everything from downloading huge documents and seamlessly streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats and video conferencing calls with clear sound and video while on the move. In addition to the widespread deployment of 5G using C-band spectrum, Verizon engineers also added 5G using mMWave, Verizon’s premium high-band spectrum designed to provide 5G for high density areas, to 79 small cell sites throughout the market to complement the 400 sites which previously provided 5G service with mmWave.

In addition to all the 5G additions to cell sites in the area, Verizon engineers constructed three new macro cell sites providing additional coverage and capacity to the very busy area of Shepherdsville, KY along I-65 and the Fern Creek area along I-265.

Guests enjoying the pageantry of Churchill Downs, the family entertainment at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, the buzzer beaters at the KFC YUM! Center, or the heart-pounding end zone plays at Cardinal stadium will now be able to enjoy better performance on their mobile devices while attending events. Verizon engineers enhanced in-building systems at each of those venues adding capacity to all and 5G service in some of those locations.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Louisville, and that exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community need upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Louisville area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Louisville, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, first responders in the Louisville area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. So for customers living in or traveling to Louisville, KY, Verizon has a network they can count on.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Louisville RootScore® Reports:1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

[email protected]