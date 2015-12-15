Verizon continues to upgrade Tucson’s best network

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Tucson have the best experience on Verizon’s network

TUCSON, Ariz., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers in Tucson, Arizona have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Tucson, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Tucson with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 232% in the market*. This marks the 18th testing period in a row Verizon’s network is unbeaten in Tucson.

“We know our customers don’t stand still, and neither will we,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our team will continue enhancing and evolving the network to meet the needs of our customers and continue to provide the network Tucson residents can rely on.”

Network enhancements in Tucson, AZ

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Tucson area. Network engineers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout Tucson, with 5G service added to over 100 cell sites throughout the community using Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum . Those sites, as well as new sites being activated throughout the year this year will all have access to significantly more bandwidth – 200 MHz of C-band spectrum by the end of 2023. By comparison, sites now are using 60 MHz or 100 MHz.

“Think of it this way, we are adding more lanes onto an already wide and fast highway,” said French. “The more lanes, the more cars can get on and off the interstate and the faster they can drive. In the same way, the more spectrum we open up on our network, the more data can move across our network faster and more efficiently.”

In addition to adding more 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon is also deploying 5G service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. Verizon has recently added more than 240 5G Ultra Wideband sites using mmWave spectrum, primarily covering downtown Tucson and neighborhoods North of downtown and south of Catalina Foothills.

Verizon engineers recently constructed a new cell site which is providing service in east Tucson, north of I-10 on N. Houghton Rd and South of East Irvington Rd. This new key macro is serving the community East of North Houghton Rd towards the Ole Spanish Trail.

One key element that differentiates Verizon’s service for their customers is their ownership and use of upgraded fiber connections to cell sites. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in over 100 cell sites in the Tucson area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

“With 5G, people are doing more things in more places with their wireless devices, and we now see Verizon Home Internet customers, who are using the same network infrastructure, using more data as well,” said French. “We’ve exponentially increased the capacity on our cell sites with all the C-band and mmWave spectrum we’re using in the market, but we don’t want the fiber connections to our cell sites to be a bottleneck that could slow the pace of data traffic moving around our network. That’s why we have increased those pipes as well.”

Finally, working to ensure the network is available when and where it is needed, Verizon engineers improved capacity at Tucson Medical Center to boost in-building service during times when employees and visitors in the center are using their cell phones the most.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Tucson, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Tucson area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Tucson area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Tucson RootScore® Reports: 2H 2014 – 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

