Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband now reaches 200 million people

Verizon’s ultra-fast, ultra-reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available to 200 million people across the US.

Consumers, businesses and public safety agencies benefit from the expansion.

Company continuing to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband network, including in rural and suburban areas.

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon’s ultra-fast, reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available to more than 200 million people, or roughly two out of every three Americans. Customers across the continental United States can experience the power and performance of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband with fast download speeds and the capacity to support data-heavy actions. Customers using 5G Ultra Wideband across the nation can now do everything from downloading huge documents and seamlessly streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats and video conferencing calls while on the move with clearer sound and video.

“Passing this new milestone provides more customers in more places with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobile capabilities and fixed broadband,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “For years we have been building the most reliable multi-purpose 5G network. In addition to mobility service, this expansion allows us to be aggressive insurgents in home and business broadband internet markets across the nation, offering customers choice and superior services.”

More network equals more than just mobility

Verizon’s multi-purpose network is grounded on strong spectrum position , extensive fiber ownership , and the incorporation of advanced technologies deployed from the core to the edge of Verizon’s award-winning network. This network-building formula enables a reliable, robust, secure, and high performing network for innovation that can accommodate a variety of use cases including mobility, private 5G solutions, and fixed wireless access broadband for consumers and small businesses.

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. With 5G service now in more communities with no required wires running to the home, customers have a choice in their home broadband service provider, giving residential customers the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect.

Whether as primary connectivity or a backup for wireline service, Verizon’s wireless business internet solutions deliver connectivity right out of the box, offering a reliable and affordable plug-and-play internet connectivity. That connectivity is fast enough for day-to-day business needs in remote areas, offers flexibility for business operations, helps keep work-from-home employees productive with dedicated, secure internet without worrying about sharing bandwidth, and can serve as a backup connection to minimize potential impact if an internet disruption pops up.

Also powered by Verizon’s ever-expanding 5G Ultra Wideband service, a Verizon Wireless Private Network can run a company’s line-of-business operations and keep employees connected to the network from many places, while keeping IT firmly in control of management. Companies can add devices to an internal network, coordinate with a company’s IP addressing, and be managed by a company’s own support personnel. This empowers businesses to make mobile solutions part of their infrastructure and extend their core computing network farther, quickly and easily.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies will benefit from Verizon’s continued expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband service.

The best is yet to come

Accelerated access to best-in-class spectrum holdings, a massive fiber footprint with evolved data capacity, and the use of the most advanced technologies available in the industry has allowed Verizon to offer a variety of services from a single, secure, robust and programmable multi-purpose network platform. Verizon engineers are not slowing down.

Throughout this year, Verizon’s network team will:

continue to expand coverage, introducing 5G Ultra Wideband service into more rural and suburban areas,

continue to improve performance by deploying with even greater amounts of spectrum as that comes available,

continue to build in new technologies that will allow customers to take advantage of customized experiences, and

continue to layer on additional capacity and higher performance by supplementing its nationwide network with 5G service on mmWave spectrum where super robust network resources are needed

Media contacts: