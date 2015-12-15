Veru to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, FL., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral ARDS-related diseases and for oncology, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru, will present at the upcoming virtual Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 12 pm ET.

In this presentation, Veru’s CEO plans to share the Company’s current corporate strategy to focus on the clinical development of the drug candidates that have highly differentiated indications in both infectious disease and oncology with the near-term potential for Phase 3 clinical trial data in 2024.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for infectious diseases and for oncology.

The Company also has a commercial sexual health program, UREV, which has 2 FDA-approved products, including FC2 Female Condom® (internal condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, which is sold in the U.S. and globally and ENTADFI® (finasteride and tadalafil) capsules for oral use, a new treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Forward-Looking Statements

