Via Toledo Enopizzeria Announces the Launch of Its Pizzeria in Dubai, UAE

Wien, Austria–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2023) – The renowned pizzeria brand Via Toledo is expanding its business to Dubai, UAE. Via Toledo Enopizzeria, founded by Chef Francesco Calo in Vienna in 2016, has become a success in Austria, winning numerous awards such as “Best Pizzeria in Austria,” “Second Best Pizzeria in Europe,” and being ranked in the Top 10 Best Pizzerias in the World by the prestigious association “50 Top Pizza Ranking.”

The concept of combining Neapolitan pizza with a selection of fine wines has earned Francesco recognition from customers and critiques around the world. Formerly, the pizzeria stepped into the global business overseas, starting with a pop-up store in Belgrade in 2020.

Now, the pizzeria is set to enter the markets of Dubai in the UAE, introducing the singular Via Toledo concept at the iconic Beach Resort that dominates the JBR skyline. The concept combines the best Italian flavours and the most sophisticated Italian wines.

“Via Toledo is not just a pizzeria, it’s a concept that combines the best of Neapolitan pizza and Italian wines, creating a unique culinary experience for our customers. We are excited to bring this concept to Dubai and offer the same level of quality and excellence that has made us successful in Austria and beyond,” said Chef Francesco Calo, Founder of Via Toledo Enopizzeria.

With this new venture, Via Toledo hopes to expand the brand further and continue to offer their customers the finest Neapolitan pizza and wine in the world.

Chef Francesco Calo founded Via Toledo Enopizzeria in Vienna in 2016, which has since become a renowned brand known for its unique combination of Neapolitan pizza and Italian wines. Francesco’s work has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including Best Italian Pizzaiolo in the World at the Pizza Doc national championship in 2019. He continues to expand his brand to new markets, with a recent introduction of the Via Toledo concept in Dubai.

For more information about Via Toledo, please visit https://www.viatoledo.at/.

