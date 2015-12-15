Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head of Research, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

CONTACT: Contacts:

Carly Scaduto
Senior Director, Media Relations
[email protected]
+1-314-368-5189

