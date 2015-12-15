VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammation Disease Virtual Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammation Disease Virtual Conference being held on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

HCW Conference Presentation Details

Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET Speakers: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer Registration: Webcast Link

The replay of the webcast will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the conference.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs, VYN201 (locally administered pan-BETi), and VYN202 (orally available selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

[email protected]

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

[email protected]