Wise Unveils New Look as It Reaches 16 Million Customers Served Worldwide and Continues Global Expansion

Two new products just launched for US customers, the Wise Business card and the ability to send money with a link

New look reflects Wise’s global community, as the company doubles down on expansion, revealing new product and global growth plans

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money is today rolling out a new look and feel. This comes as the company announced that it has reached 16 million customers served worldwide, and revealed plans for further global expansion.





The complete visual makeover features a fresh green palette and a bold new font, and draws from global currencies, languages, alphabets and places around the world.

Designed to make the Wise customer experience consistent regardless of the place or language they sign up in, the look also underscores Wise’s mission to build money without borders and its ambition to create a fast, convenient, cost-effective and transparent global alternative to the traditional correspondent system.

With nearly 6 million active customers moving over £25 billion each quarter, the company welcomes around 100,000 new customers every week.

Wise continues to take on the world



First launched in 2011, Wise continues to invest in expanding its unique international account offer and underlying infrastructure:

Wise Business: Today we’re announcing the Wise Business card launch in the US – freeing businesses from the hassle and hidden fees typically faced when spending abroad. Available now as a digital card for LLCs and sole proprietors, the digital and physical card will be rolling out to all US businesses in the near future. The Wise Business card is an extension of the Wise Account, the one account for international businesses. Wise Business is used by over 300,000 businesses each quarter.

Wise Account: The Wise Account continues to become more convenient for customers. From today on, Wise customers in the US can send money to someone without knowing their bank details by sending money with a link. With this option, recipients can click on a link to securely input their bank details and receive their money. Additionally, features like Auto Conversions, which automatically converts currency when desired rates hit, and our Plaid Core Exchange integration, an easy way to connect your Wise Account to over 6,000 apps, gives customers more control over their international finances.

Wise Platform: New partnerships with G-P (Globalization Partners), Ramp, and Brex launched in the last 30 days, and with AvidXchange now bring US businesses of all sizes faster, cheaper, more efficient and more transparent international payments, powered by Wise through Wise Platform. These partnerships showcase how Wise Platform is helping to drive the international payment solutions that allow businesses to scale and grow globally. With more than 60 banks and large businesses, including GooglePay, Deel and Monzo, partnering with Wise Platform globally, this sector of Wise is steadily expanding and building exciting integrations with incredible partners.

Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and CEO of Wise commented:



“Our new look is inspired by the millions of people and businesses worldwide that use Wise today. It draws from where they come from, but also represents the excitement of the world open for them to conquer.”

“Over the past year we’ve introduced new features to make Wise more useful to our customers, and made payments faster. We now deliver over half our payments to their recipient in less than 20 seconds. We also helped our customers save on fees 一 £1.5 billion compared to banks in 2022 alone.”

“But there’s a long way to go. People and businesses are still being duped by hidden fees, and losing over £180 billion each year to their banks. This is money they could have otherwise used to pay bills, expand their businesses or even save for a rainy day. We don’t accept it and we’re committed to solving this for everyone, everywhere.”

The new look is rolling out across Wise’s website and mobile apps, and across the company’s digital channels such as social media over the day from 5am EST.

About Wise



Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. With the Wise account people and businesses can hold over 50 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere. However you use the platform, Wise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money.

Co-founded by Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, Wise launched in 2011 under its original name TransferWise. It is one of the world’s fastest growing, profitable technology companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE.

16 million people and businesses use Wise globally, which processes £9 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers around £1.5 billion a year.

