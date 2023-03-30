Workflow Automation Now Included as a Standard Capability in the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform Helping Customers Orchestrate Integrated Journeys and Fluid CX

Five9 WFA will now be included with every CCaaS seat, allowing all new and existing Five9 customers to create orchestrated and integrated customer journeys in a low-code/no-code environment helping further connect the contact center with the rest of the business.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN) a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced enhancements to Five9 Workflow Automation (WFA), including new tools to integrate data and automate processes between the contact center and other enterprise business systems. With this release, Five9 WFA becomes a standard offering on the core Five9 platform, enabling all new and existing Five9 customers to create and orchestrate more consistent, personalized experiences for their customers, while also helping to improve business agility and boost agent productivity. These new capabilities were submitted for the Best of Enterprise Connect Award, for which Five9 was selected as a finalist.

Five9 WFA helps companies seamlessly connect disparate systems, aggregate information, act on customer data and context in real time, and trigger cross-platform workflows. It also helps contact centers unlock previously siloed information, accelerate decision making and automate CX while reducing workload and cost. Five9 has updated its solution with a new Automation Studio, a visually intuitive no-code/low-code integrated workflow development environment.

Historically, contact centers have relied on IT resources for system-to-system integrations, development, and maintenance. But WFA Automation Studio enables non-technical users to easily create, deploy, and maintain automation workflows to connect Five9 with the broader CX ecosystem, including CRMs, eCommerce, marketing software, knowledge bases and other front-end and back-end systems. Five9 Automation Studio offers a library of 100+ pre-built connections to popular business systems (SaaS and PaaS platforms) and applications to integrate systems faster, accelerating time to value.

Additionally, Five9 has introduced Solutions Catalog, a curated list of automation and visualizations organized by key contact center use cases with the goal of helping streamline operations and enabling greater efficiency for business and admin teams. These use cases include agent skill assignment, omnichannel orchestration, IVA (Voice and Digital) and IVR performance monitoring, and proactive notification.

For example, an organization can track events such as website page views, product purchases, or emails and use that data to trigger personalized campaigns via email or advertising platforms. This allows for highly targeted and responsive customer outreach and engagement, and companies can quickly react to changes in customer behavior. Companies can also analyze customer behavior data and make informed decisions about future engagement strategies.

“Our enhanced WFA solution opens many possibilities for creative, innovative, fluid customer journeys, without the reliance on IT resources. We are excited to make this capability available for all our customers and continue the commitment Five9 has shared around democratizing access to contact center development tools,” said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management, Five9. “At Five9, we believe data and insights are key to enabling a fluid experience and being able to connect the contact center to the rest of the CX ecosystem is in turnkey to that. This is exactly the strength of Five9 WFA.”

Read this case study to learn how Nutrisystem is using Five9 WFA to automatically prioritize leads coming in from multiple sources to help maximize potential revenue by routing calls to the agents who have the highest performance.

