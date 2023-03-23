World Blockchain Summit Set the Stage for a Decentralized Future with Ground-breaking Insights and Collaborations

DUBAI, Mar 23, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The 24th edition of World Blockchain Summit – Dubai 2023, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, brought over 2,000 industry leaders, technology pioneers, and institutional web3 investors, all under one roof.

Photo credit – Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder, Polygon Labs speaking at World Blockchain Summit Dubai, March 2023

The event opened with the Start-up Grand Slam Pitch Competition that featured some of the most exciting new projects entering the market and was judged by a jury comprising global investment leaders like Woodstock, Cipher, and Ghaf Capital Partners.

The winner of the competition was the public blockchain project String3.

The 2-day summit agenda featured industry pioneers like Sandeep Nailwal, the Co-Founder of Polygon Labs; Dominic Williams, the Founder and Chief Scientist of DFINITY Foundation; Sunny Lu, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vechain; Mohammad Alblooshi, the Head of Innovation Hub and Fintech Hive at DIFC; and Alex Ziner, Global Head, Ledger Enterprises, among others.

One of the most anticipated topics of discussion during the summit was decrypting the regulatory landscape of virtual assets, featuring Erwin Voloder, Senior Policy Fellow at European Blockchain Association, Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Fireblocks, Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Crypto Oasis and moderated by Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Dubai Government Advisor.

The panelists discussed the positive long-term impact of new regulatory frameworks being developed in technology hubs like Dubai that are designed specifically for Web3.

The main event of the summit was Sandeep Nailwal’s fireside chat with Kevin Soltani, CEO & Founder, of GIMA Group during which he spoke candidly about the biggest challenge for blockchain being scalability to go mainstream. However, with continued development, network effects and ZKroll-ups, a large player like Instagram can theoretically create billions of NFTs using smart contracts which opens up new horizons for blockchain adoption and a real inflection point. He went on to state, “The next frontier of DeFi will come from institutional players.”

In an interview after his fireside chat on stage, Sandeep noted, “My whole purpose of coming to this event is to meet the builders. What are they building? What are the new ideas that are coming up? What are the new trends? Because this is where you see what people are trying to do. The experience was good. It’s good to meet the community on the ground.”

In speaking of the role of events like the World Blockchain Summit, Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, of Trescon, noted, “Blockchain is not just a technology, it’s a mindset that has the power to transform industries and reshape the future. At World Blockchain Summit, we’re committed to driving meaningful conversations and collaborations that will unlock the true potential of this revolutionary technology.”

Nordek is powering the 24th edition of the World Blockchain Summit, which has secured several sponsors, including:

– Pre-event Sponsor: Riva Metaverse

– Gold Sponsors: IMPT.io, UrbanID, Web3 Management, Broken Egg, Kasta

– Silver Sponsors: Gate.io, W.O.W Wealth, NOWPayments

– Bronze Sponsors: Sygnum, Zoksh, Bloxbytes, AdLunam, Rakez

– Lanyard Sponsor: GBR Coin

– Elevator Pitch Partner: String

– Official Media Partner: Coin Edition

– Exhibitors: Cinemakoin.io, Crastonic, DeCir, Sabai Ecoverse, Koinbx, Aetsoft, Rovi, Redrift, XPayBack, Ideofuzion, Trikon, Metaruffy, Aarna, Quecko.inc, Sapid Blue, Cobox

– Official PR Partner: Luna PR

– Official Content Distribution Partner: Zex PR Wire

– Official Event App Partner: CrowdComms

– Ecosystem Partner: CryptoOasis

– Startup Growth Partner: BlockTing

– Association partners: European Blockchain Association, MENA Fintech Association, WBA WMA

– Strategic Partner: Coin Mena

– Community Partners: EcoX, APAC DAO, NEXTUSGROWTH, Monaproof, Dudalab

– Media Partners: Cocrypto cryptoptoincrypto, Cryptonewz, Bitcoin World, Coinbold, The News Crypto, ACN Newswire (www.acnnewswire.com), Dx Talks, BitCoin Addict, Coin Cruncher, CoinsCapture, Cryptopolitan, Gagsty, ICOHolder, The Cryptonomist, CoinPedia Fintech News, Crypto Reporter, Hashd News, Dsrpt Blog, CryptoEvents, Bitcoin Trading, Crypto Bulls Club, Bitcoin Insider, The Coin Republic, The Herald herald, Kiro Media, Itez, Gadgets To Use, Metaverse Post, Pro Blockchain Media, TCU, Territorio Blockchain, The Blockopedia, Web3ly, Bitcoinnews.com, Cryptonews, Medialinks, Crypto.news, Input PR and Marketing, Crypto Runner, Cryptonite, The PR Genius, Web3 Africa and Corum8

About World Blockchain Summit

World Blockchain Summit, an event by Trescon, is the home of global web 3.0 communities and experts designed to foster growth, collaboration, and adoption of the latest emerging technologies in the space. This is the world’s longest running series of summits that is exclusively dedicated to the proliferation of the ecosystem and adoption of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web 3.0 solutions by connecting founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers, media and influencers.

WBS has hosted over 20 editions in over 10 countries.

For more information about the World Blockchain Summit global series, visit www.worldblockchainsummit.com.

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com